Darcey Silva spilling out of beige top says ‘I deserve the best’

Darcey Silva put some of her assets on display as she spoke about what she deserves and how she feels about herself. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva loves showing off her body and personal confidence, as was the case in a recent social media post.

The 48-year-old mother of two is known for her filters, unique style, and dramatic personality, and each of these traits was present in her post.

Darcey shared a digitally enhanced selfie video that captured her top half, which was swimming with cleavage coming out of a small beige top.

Her altered features were a focal point of the video that Darcey captioned with a promotion for herself deserving “the best.”

It was evident in the video that Darcey felt comfortable in her skin, and her confidence was glowing in the bold Instagram share.

90 Day Fiance fans followed Darcey on Seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days. Her over-the-top antics and the situations she got herself into were popular enough with viewers that she was awarded her own spinoff in Darcey & Stacey with her twin sister Stacey Silva.

Darcey Silva showed her confidence and assets to Darcey & Stacey fans

Through her Instagram page, Darcey shared a filtered video that captured her feelings about herself and what she believes she’s earned.

In the short video, Darcey captured herself in selfie format from different angles as she was bursting out of her beige top.

Her bleach blonde hair, big eyelashes, and overly smooth features were also displayed in the post.

In the caption, Darcey wrote, “Feeling sexy and beautiful! I deserve the best! [Lips emoji.]”

Is Darcey Silva back with Georgi Rusev?

In mid-July, Darcey got 90 Day fans talking after she and Georgi had a flirtatious social media exchange on one of Darcey’s Instagram photos.

Georgi left a spicy comment that touched on Darcey’s photo caption, where she called herself “sexy and stylish.” Georgi echoed Darcey’s caption and added some spicy emojis.

Darcey then returned her own set of coy emojis to Georgi, who liked her comment.

Darcey and Georgi have been breaking up and getting back together for several years now and through different engagements.

Most recently, viewers saw Georgi propose on Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey, only for viewers to find out that their relationship was in a bad place by the season’s Tell All.

As the Tell All was airing, Darcey announced her official split from Georgi, although their latest social media interaction could mean they’re back on.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.