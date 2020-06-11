Darcey Silva hair is darker, longer as 90 Day Fiance star announces new House of Eleven wig collection

Darcey Silva recently showed off a new look with darker hair and it looked great. It turns out that the 90 Day Fiance darling didn’t actually dye her hair brown, though.

She was just modeling a new wig, but that didn’t stop Darcey’s fans from gushing about how great she looked with the new, darker hue.

Darcey Silva shows off her brunette side

It’s no secret that Darcey loves to change up her look. After all, she had very dark hair before her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days debut.

Back when she and Stacey Silva were promoting their own reality show called The Twin Life, both of the Silva twins were brunette beauties.

Now, Darcey is trying out a darker look again and it seems to be a hit. Even Anny from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance commented, “I love that color” followed by a heart emoji.

In recent weeks, Darcey Silva has shared a host of new hair looks.

Most recently, she debuted a long, straight blonde wig on the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Couples Tell All. Reactions to Darcey’s Tell All look were mixed, with some complimenting her and many others t

Prior to that, she shared a video where she was donning much shorter hair after removing her long blonde extensions.

House of Eleven is getting wigs

It turns out that Darcey’s recent use of wigs may be some strategically placed advertisement.

In the same video of Darcey Silva showing off her slightly darker hair, she also announced that the label she shares with her twin sister Stacey, House of Eleven, will be getting a wig collection.

“Best hair wigs ever! Loving it! New hair, new look, new beauty and new journey…keeping my eyes on the prize! Just launched a custom wig collection by House of Eleven X Chavie Hair!,” Darcey wrote in the caption.

The wig that Darcey was modeling on Instagram is called the Lauren Wig by Chavie Russell and it comes in three lengths. The one that Darcey was sporting looks to be the 16-inch version, which can be purchased from House of Eleven for $1,690.

While on the website, 90 Day Fiance fans can also pick up a House of Eleven branded facemask for $5 and a black bodysuit emblazoned with Darcey Silva’s signature for $45.

House of Eleven made a comeback in 2020, with Darcey and Stacey listing an assortment of new products after sitting dormant for a couple of years. They have even added skincare products, accessories, and shoes.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.