Danielle Staub wants to co-host Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion with Andy Cohen

Bravo alum Danielle Staub wants to co-host RHONJ reunion. Pic credit:Bravo

Controversial Bravo alum Danielle Staub has a question or two for her former Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates.

But she doesn’t want to join them on the show or just make a guest appearance at the reunion.

Danielle actually wants to host the reunion show along with Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen so that she can put her former friends in the hot seat.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She made the request on social media recently but so far Andy has not responded.

Of course, it’s highly doubtful that this will ever happen, but Andy often has a hard time trying to keep the outspoken Housewives in check.

So would you want to see Danielle in the hosting position with Andy?

Danielle Staub wants to co-host RHONJ reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum has always been a controversial figure on the reality series.

But after a dramatic hair-pulling incident in Season 10, and with no friends left on the show Danielle called it quits for good.

And the Bravo alum also announced that she would never return to the franchise.

However, don’t think that for a second that Danielle hasn’t been keeping up with the season.

As a matter of fact, the 58-year-old hosts a weekly viewing party on Instagram where she watches the RHONJ live and shares her own commentary with fans.

And now she has tons of questions for her castmates, but she doesn’t exactly want to join them on the reunion couch.

Danielle wants to be the one asking the questions.

And she recently made her request known on Instagram after Andy posted about the upcoming RHONJ reunion.

Danielle shoots her shot on Twitter

Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen recently shared a message on Twitter for fans of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The 52-year-old announced that his team was gearing up for the RHONJ reunion and he asked fans to send in their questions.

However, Danielle made it known that she had a few questions of her own for her co-stars.

And she offered to help Andy with his hosting gig for the Season 11 reunion.

Pic credit:@Andy/Twitter

Andy Cohen did not issue a response to Danielle’s request, but many Real Housewives of New Jersey fans sure did.

And while the mom-of-two might think her idea is a brilliant one, not many people agree.

Fans didn’t seem thrilled with the idea of seeing Danielle at the RHONJ reunion–even in a co-hosting capacity.

Many people called her thirsty for trying to squeeze her way back into the franchise.

Pic credit:@CGteachesyou/Twitter

Pic credit:@jerseygirl288/Twitter

Pic credit:@jordanbracex/Twitter

Bev – give it up pic.twitter.com/NnXSZcymJW — Leah Wilson (@Wilo_McNilo) April 14, 2021

To be fair the former Jersey Housewife did have a few people on her team.

Bring on the receipts Danielle! pic.twitter.com/KSRyCDWd2h — The Real Housewives of Phil (@phillyphilphil) April 13, 2021

Would you like to see Danielle Staub host the RHONJ Season 11 reunion with Andy Cohen?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7 on Bravo.