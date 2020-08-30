Danielle Staub drags Andy Cohen — Former RHONJ star claims Bravo exec has Grindr parties, does hard drugs

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Danielle Staub took to Instagram to promote the latest episode of her podcast, Absolutely Danielle, where she vowed to “open up” about her experience working with Andy Cohen.

“I am no longer forced to walk into the Lions Den! Andy kept me in the dark long enough!” she shared in her Instagram post.

“You must’ve seen this coming and YOU know you were wrong, yet you continued. So for all the times you held me down and picked me apart instead of building me up and standing with me, for all the times you made me stand alone ‘kept me in the dark,’ may you tread lightly in your own darkness.”

During the podcast’s episode, Danielle goes on to say, “Is Andy ready for his son to know who he is? Because the Andy I know would hit up Grindr and go on three or four Grindr dates an evening – and these are people who are pretty reputable sources.”

She continued to insinuate in her IG post that Andy had also been into hard drugs.

“I don’t even want to talk about the drugs and the partying, not now anyway, but we can get back to that. I can accuse him all I want and I’m not talking about marijuana. I’m not talking about legalizing, I’m talking about things that I’ve been accused of doing and he allowed to happen while he was doing the same things that he’s accusing me of, or letting other people to accuse me of,” Staub said.

Danielle was no princess

A series regular from the first two seasons of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Danielle was one of the most hated housewives in the franchise’s history. It seemed that her character was built deliberately to be unlikable as she engaged in on-again, off-again relationships with most of the ladies.

During her seasons on the show, Danielle was the infamous housewife that everyone loved to hate. She was well known for her on-again, off-again friendship with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Guidice and her explosive fights with other cast members, specifically sisters Caroline and Dina Manzo.

Although she was absent from Season 3 to Season 7, she returned to the show as a friend to the show, which is a smaller, more supporting role to the show’s main ladies. She was a regular for Season 8 through Season 10.

During her last stint with the Housewives, Danielle was able to mend fences with a former nemesis, Theresa, and the pair seemed to have all but forgiven and forgotten their past.

The other cast members, however, had a tough time adjusting to Danielle’s polarizing personality. Within her last season on the show, Danielle managed to get married, then divorced, and topped it off when she got into a physical altercation with another housewife, Margaret Josephs.

By the end of Season 10, Danielle was ready to call it quits and was adamant that she would not return.

Danielle claims she allowed Andy an opportunity to make things right

It’s no shock that Andy has a massive following of fans who admire him. Danielle was sure to point this out, mentioning how unkind his fans have been to her.

“You should lead by example bc [sic] many have put you on a pedestal they watch you and wait for you to lead, where they may follow. And follow your lead and mirror your behavior. I should know because the way you’ve treated me is duplicated and reflected in your fans.” Staub said in her post.

She then goes on to accuse Andy of not taking her concerns seriously, saying, “I’ve been waiting for you to revere me, I’ve even gone as far as to ask you to be kinder and more gentle with me but it fell on deaf ears.”

Parting words of wisdom

Finally, Danielle tried to impart some wisdom to Andy in her social media post.

“But I will advise: ‘be careful who’s [sic] toes you step on today because they may be attached to the ass you have to kiss tomorrow.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is expected to return in late 2020.