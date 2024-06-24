The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers are still reeling from the highly anticipated fight between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin.

Fans have been waiting months to see what happened between Jennifer and Danielle.

After all, the explosive fight resulted in both being briefly suspended from filming RHONJ Season 14.

Many were shocked at the topic that ignited the fight but not how heated it got.

Now that the incident has been revealed, Danielle set the record straight on her fallout with Jennifer.

Shots have been fired as Danielle stands up for herself.

Danielle Cabral addresses Jennifer Aydin fallout after RHONJ fight: ‘Some people are complete animals’

Over on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, the dynamic shift in friendships was brought up.

Danielle immediately explained she didn’t have that on her “bingo card” for the season. In fact, she thought she was in good with her peeps, aka Jennifer and Teresa Giudice, despite building friendships with Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga.

It turns out her friendships with Teresa and Jennifer were far from golden. This occurred after Danielle stepped back and let people show their true selves, which was the case with Jennifer.

“I navigated those waters my personal way. When it comes to Jenn, I immediately took 10 steps back, you know,” she expressed.

The RHONJ starlet explained that she thought she and Jenn were good friends, even sharing that Jenn came to Danielle’s son’s communion.

“Weren’t we good, and then we were not?” Danielle stated. “Some people are just complete animals and I am talking really for Jenn.”

Although she was definitely taking aim at Jennifer, Danielle wasn’t letting Teresa off scot-free. It turns out that Danille needs to ”clear out” some things with Teresa that have yet to be discussed.

Since that’s been canceled, they won’t be hashing things out at the reunion.

RHONJ star Danielle Cabral shuts down haters

Ahead of the episode, Danielle was not here for the haters or lies being spewed about her. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Danielle showed receipts to combat the allegations about the charity money that Jennifer was making.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Danielle shared a picture of her and her husband, Nate Cabral, on their way to Teresa’s party, reminding fans that “clear hearts ALWAYS win.’

Well, one troll called out Danielle for her caption, considering she threw a pitcher at Jennifer. Danielle told the hater to watch the episode first and alluded to Jennifer starting more lies.

The altercation between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin will pale in comparison to what happens in the RHONJ Season 14 finale. We all know what goes down divides the cast like never before.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.