RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral defends herself against Jennifer Aydin’s ‘disgusting accusations’

Danielle Cabral is defending herself after her friend turned enemy, Jennifer Aydin, called her out in the latest episode.

The women have been feuding since Jennifer made a shady move and brought popular Jersey hairstylist, Lina Kidis on the show to trash Danielle.

Lina was upset about being kicked out of the VIP section at Danielle’s charity event, and she expressed her frustration on camera.

When Danielle learned what had happened while she was away, she confronted Jennifer, but things didn’t exactly go as planned.

The mom of five accused the second-season Housewife of acting elitist and pushing people down to get to the top, making it clear that she didn’t support her behavior toward Lina.

A lot more is about to transpire between the feuding twosome, but Danielle is speaking out and affirming that despite what happened, she’s proud of the money raised for charity.

RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral claps back at ‘disgusting accusations’ by Jennifer Aydin

The RHONJ star had a few things to get off her chest, and she posted a lengthy message on Instagram after her confrontation with Jennifer.

She posted photos from the charity event, including a snap of the $25,000 check given to Sunrise Day Camp.

“I’ll take all the jabs, low blows, and disgusting accusations from egotistically entitled evil humans if it means this WONDERFUL ORGANIZATION gets noticed!” said Danielle. “Bring it on.”

Danielle says the VIP drama was a misunderstanding

Danielle also talked about the VIP situation that has garnered backlash from some people, including Jennifer, and explained that a misunderstanding transpired.

“THE VIP AREA – This was an honest mistake and unfortunate situation (not made by me),” said the RHONJ star.

She explained that the VIP area was a small “2×2 cubicle to hold just us 4 cast members” and that seats were outside that section for their family and friends.

Danielle said the security did not guard the space correctly, which led to an overflow of people in the area.

“Honest, misunderstanding, which I had NO IDEA hurt some people’s feelings. My intentions were never that,” she added.

The mom of two confessed that the events since the charity event have been eye-opening. She talked about being betrayed by people she loved and trusted.

Meanwhile, Danielle says she will sit back and wait for the right moment to talk about everything.

“For now, my husband and I sit back… and we watch them self destruct, because they always do😉” she added. “GOOD ALWAYS WINS.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.