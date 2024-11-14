Dancing with the Stars viewers celebrate Dwight Howard’s elimination

It was Dwight Howard’s last dance on Dancing with the Stars, and viewers seemed delighted about the big man’s elimination.

The 6-foot-10 basketball star became the tallest contestant ever to appear on DWTS, and his professional dance partner, Daniella Karagach, taught him brilliantly.

However, viewers felt five other pairs were more deserving of moving closer to claiming the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Among them were frontrunners, including Chandler Kinney with Brandon Armstrong, Joey Graziadei with Jenna Johnson, and Danny Amendola with Witney Carson.

Many individuals took to social media to express their happiness over the latest elimination as their favorites remained safe for another week of the competition.

Some even mentioned Howard’s legendary basketball teammate in unmerciful and savage remarks about him leaving the show.

Viewers celebrated Dwight Howard’s DWTS elimination

Commenters expressed joy on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after seeing Howard’s elimination during DWTS’s milestone 500th episode.

“So happy that Dwight Howard has finally been eliminated! I was so scared for Chandler Kinney!” a commenter wrote.

They included a funny video clip of a woman screaming, running, and falling in a room over the moment.

“I’m so happy that Chandler Kinney has made it to The Semifinals!” the commenter wrote.

Another commenter celebrated that Chandler was not eliminated from DWTS last night, and it was Howard instead.

They shared a popular video clip featuring Drew Barrymore laughing as she walked in the rain.

“Chandler getting a perfect score for both dances and Dwight going home #DWTS,” the commenter wrote.

A commenter posted a black-and-white GIF of someone with folded hands crying and praying.

“Dwight howard being voted off #dwts we used to pray for times like these,” the commenter wrote.

Howard’s NBA career included several stints with the Los Angeles Lakers. He claimed his first and only NBA Championship while part of the team after LeBron James signed up.

“The only other Dwight Howard teammate who was carried him as far as Daniella has.. #DWTS,” a commenter wrote as they shared a LeBron GIF.

Howard commented about his DWTS journey

Week 7 brought the milestone 500th episode of Dancing with the Stars, including an inspired opening dance set to a rendition of Beyonce’s Crazy in Love, which featured a surprise Sharna Burgess appearance on the dancefloor.

Later, Howard and Daniella achieved a 26 for their Argentine tango inspired by Season 23’s James Hinchcliffe and Sharna Burgess.

In the Instant Dance Challenge, they performed a Paso double to a rendition of Panic! at the Disco’s Victorious. However, the judges gave them a 22, the lowest score of all the couples.

During the episode’s final segment, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough shared which couples were safe. The final three consisted of Joey and Jenna, Chandler and Brandon, and Howard and Daniella.

Unfortunately for Howard, they revealed it was the end of the road for the multi-time NBA All-Star.

“I had an amazing experience. Daniella’s an amazing partner. I’m glad that she was here with me. The show meant so much. I learned so much here. Thank you everyone. Appreciate it,” he said in his farewell as the credits rolled and audience members cheered for him.

Following the televised elimination, Howard shared a carousel post on Instagram and praised his professional dance partner.

“All good things must come to an end but GREATNESS never stops 🕺🏾 @daniellakaragach I’ve been so grateful to have had you as my partner🥺🫶🏾 Thank you for everything 🙏🏾,” he wrote in his caption.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.