Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere songs revealed: Anna Delvey channels Sabrina Carpenter

The big night is almost upon us.

We are just hours away from the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere, and some interesting information has spilled out.

Details about the first songs for the celebrities competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy have been revealed, and there are some surprises.

We’ll start with the season’s most controversial contestant, Anna Delvey.

Us Weekly reports that the convicted fraudster will perform to Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso alongside new pro dancer Ezra Sosa.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With so many questions about her dancing ability, performing one of the year’s biggest songs will come with high expectations.

Anna and Ezra will take the cha-cha route to the bop, and we’re curious to see how they perform.

Jen Trann has a fitting song choice

Jenn Tran, who was added to the cast at the last minute, will perform to Flowers by Miley Cyrus.

The big number will be performed with pro dancer Sasha Farber and is pretty on the nose, considering Jen’s stint as The Bachelorette concluded dramatically.

Bachelor Nation alums tend to stand the test of time on Dancing With the Stars, so Jen does have the odds in her favor.

It will all come down to viewer votes and how the rest of the new crop of celebrities fare in the competition.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School breakout star Chandler Kinney will pair up with pro dancer Brandon Armstrong for a tango to Chappell Roan’s Hot to Go.

The complete premiere night song list

Check out the rest of the performances below.

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson – A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey and David Guetta

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson – Dancin’ in the Country by Tyler Hubbard

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach – This is How We Do It by Montell Jordan

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten – Man! I Feel Like A Woman! by Shania Twain

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko – Piece of Me by Britney Spears

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold – Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy – I’ve Ever Woman by Whitney Houston

Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart – Old Time Rock and Roll by Bob Seger

Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov – Trustfall by Pink

Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater – Motownphilly by Boyz II Men

There are so many great songs there for a premiere night, but who will emerge at the top of the leaderboard?

Season 33 of the series can take many different directions, so we’ll have to tune in for the season premiere to get a better idea.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres Tuesday, September 17 at 8/7c. Stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.