Dancing With the Stars pro believes judges had an agenda against The Bachelor star Matt James

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

When Matt James went home on Dancing With the Stars, a lot of fans were angry about The Bachelor star’s elimination.

The biggest complaint was that it was 2-1 to keep Matt James, but Len Goodman voted to keep Kenya Moore and Matt went home due to the Dancing With the Stars tiebreaker rules.

However, his pro partner Lindsay Arnold said that the judges clearly had an agenda against Matt for some reason.

Lindsay blasts DWTS judges for Matt James scores

Lindsay Arnold has a podcast called Okay So… With Linds + Jens and she took the time to talk about Matt James’ performance and the scores he received from the judges.

“They said nice things. They weren’t mean, but then we got 6’s. It was insane,” Lindsay said. “They were so blatantly underscoring Matt.

“I’ve been around on this show for a long enough time to know when they’re just purposefully underscoring somebody for some sort of agenda that I’m not aware of.”

This was a harsh accusation toward the judges.

During Disney Week, Matt performed the quickstep and then the paso doble, which Lindsay said were two very hard dances back to back.

Matt received a 26 out of 40 for the quickstep and a 31 out of 40 for the paso doble. The second night included a double elimination.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were immediately eliminated with the lowest judges’ scores. Then, both Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli wanted to keep Matt, but after Derek voted for Kenya, Len voted for Kenya as well, and it’s his vote that is final in case of a 2-2 tie.

Lindsay said this is not new for Dancing With the Stars

Lindsay said she has seen judges with an agenda in the past where they underscored dancers.

“We did not deserve 6’s, and the thing that sucked is then watching the rest of the night and seeing how other people scored and their quality of dancing and like comparing, it was just like mind-blowing to me,” Lindsay said.

“I was super bummed and Matt was bummed.”

Lindsay was the latest to point out that some of the competitors have prior dance experience and Matt didn’t. She said that the judges never even acknowledged that Matt was learning dancing for the first time compared to others.

“He’s going up against literally multiple people who are dancers, performers, actors, and he has none of that,” Lindsay said. “He has no background at all, and yet he still went out there every week and actually performed the dances.”

She also made some really damning comments. Lindsay said the elimination was “super messy” and “unfortunately, it’s a TV show and there’s gotta be a storyline.”

It sounds like Lindsay Arnold believes the judges eliminated Matt James from Dancing With the Stars to set up a better storyline this season, rather than voting based on the dancing itself.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.