Dancing With the Stars: Here is how the tiebreaker works

Fans left Disney Week on Dancing With the Stars confused.

There was a double elimination and that meant three duos went into the elimination process.

Matt James, Kenya Moore, and Brian Austin Green were the bottom three teams when it came to a combination of judge’s scores and fan votes.

The lowest judge’s scores of the three went home immediately, and Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess left the ballroom without a chance.

That led to the judges choosing to protect one of the remaining two couples.

Disney Night controversy on Dancing With the Stars

There are four judges and three of them come to a decision on who they want to protect.

For this situation, Bruno Tonioli chose to protect Matt James. Carrie Ann Inaba chose to also save Matt and Lindsay. However, Derek Hough chose to save Kenya Moore and Brandon.

This made it two votes for Matt and Lindsay and one for Kenya and Brandon.

While that seemed to settle it, Tyra Banks sent the vote to Len Goodman to determine the “tiebreaker.”

Len chose to keep Kenya Moore and Matt was eliminated.

The voting was 2-1 and fans were confused at why there was a tiebreaker needed at all.

How the tiebreaker works on Dancing With the Stars

The biggest problem here is calling it a tiebreaker to begin with.

This is not really a tiebreaker.

Len Goodman is the Head Judge, which means his decision is the ultimate one.

There is one way that his voice is not heard.

The previous week, there were only three judges as Derek Hough stayed home when he was exposed to someone with COVID-19.

It came down to Kenya Moore and Christine Chiu. Bruno and Carrie Ann chose to keep Kenya. When asked, Len said he would have kept Christine, but he didn’t vote because there was a unanimous decision by the other judges.

That is what the tiebreaker is used for.

Even with three judges, they have to be unanimous in who they want to keep. Since Derek wanted to keep Kenya, and it was 2-1, the three judges were not in a unanimous decision.

Since there was one judge who disagreed, it went to Len to make the final decision, and he sided with Derek and kept Kenya Moore.

It might be better to not call it a tiebreaker in the future or use different wording to explain why Len is needed at times, but this is how the rules on DWTS work.

