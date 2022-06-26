Dancing with the Stars judge announces breakup, ‘proud to be single’

Dancing with the Stars judges. Pic credit: ABC

It is hard to be a celebrity whose life is on display in front of the world.

However, for Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, it is even harder since she calls herself a recluse who likes to keep to herself when she is not on TV.

With that said, she has admitted that she is now single at the age of 54, and she has no problem admitting she is happy about it.

Carrie Ann Inaba is happy to be single again

Carrie Ann Inaba was at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards and talked about the fact that she is now single again.

Carrie Ann had been dating Fabien Viteri since 2020, but amid her recent medical issues, the two of them have broken up.

According to the DWTS judge, she used the pandemic to figure out changes that she needed to make in her life. One of those was breaking up with Fabien.

“I am happier than I have ever been,” she told The Sun about life after the breakup. “The pandemic was a good time to do introspection and work on things that weren’t so great and change parts of myself and delve deeper.”

She also said that she has no problem being single at the age of 54.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I am really settled. I am 54, and yes, I am single,” she admitted. “To some people that can be triggering, and even for myself, at points, it has been. But it is absolutely special because it is my life. I am making choices that feel really good to me.”

She and Fabien had broken up once before, but she feels that it was time to end things and just focus on getting healthier.

Carrie Ann ready to return to Dancing with the Stars

Carrie Ann has several autoimmune diseases, including lupus, Sjögren’s syndrome, and fibromyalgia. Earlier this year, she revealed she was undergoing treatment for Lyme disease.

With that said, she is focusing on her health but has no plans to leave Dancing with the Stars behind.

“I am already a bit of a recluse, I needed to re-acclimate, although this reality television, I feel like I am in my home,” she said. “This is the world I have been working in for most of my life, so it makes me feel great to be here.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.