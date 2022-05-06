DWTS’ Carrie Ann Inaba reveals how she is dealing with her medical conditions

Carrie Ann Inaba on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Carrie Ann Inaba has undergone serious medical problems over the years, but she has fought them with great vigor.

The Dancing with the Stars judge just posted an Instagram Story that showed how she is currently dealing with her various afflictions.

It also seems like good news.

Carrie Ann Inaba offers medical update

Carrie Ann Inaba has suffered through some pretty serious medical issues over the years, but she hasn’t let them stop her from continuing to do what she loves.

Carri Ann has several autoimmune diseases, including lupus, Sjögren’s syndrome, and fibromyalgia.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues, causing a variety of issues. Sjögren’s syndrome is another autoimmune disease that affects the moisture-producing glands and affects the lungs, kidneys, and nervous system. Fibromyalgia causes chronic widespread pain and fatigue.

This made her diagnosis of COVID-19 in 2020 so scary because she was at the highest risk.

Just two months ago, Carrie Ann revealed she was undergoing treatment for Lyme disease.

However, last year, Carrie Ann said she was trying something new to help her with the autoimmune problems and chronic pain. She tried ut a hyperbaric oxygen chamber for the first time. She said at the time it felt good and she would try it for a while to see if it works.

This past week, Carrie Ann posted on her Instagram Stories that she was getting into the chamber for another session.

If anything, this means they are working for her and hopefully this means she will start to feel less pain and get the relief she deserves.

Carrie Ann Inaba asks for prayers for friend

Carrie Ann Inaba was also on social media asking for prayers for one of her close friends last week.

Sharon Osborne revealed that her husband, rock and roll legend Ozzy Osborn, had contracted COVID-19 at the age of 73. Ozzy also has Parkinson’s disease, making him high risk.

Sharon herself had COVID-19 in 2020, the exact same time as Carrie Ann Inaba. Both women worked on The Voice at the time.

“Please keep @ozzyosbourne and @sharonosbourne and the whole Osbourne family in your prayers,” Inaba asked of her fans. “Sending you so much love to your family Sharon and Ozzy. Prayers for a full recovery and abundance of health.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.