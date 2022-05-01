DWTS: Carrie Ann Inaba asks for prayers after Ozzy Osbourne gets COVID-19

The hosts of The Talk. Pic credit: CBS

Most fans know Carrie Ann Inaba from her work as a judge on Dancing with the Stars.

However, she was also a host on The Talk for three seasons. In two of those seasons, she worked alongside Sharon Osbourne.

That made her worried when the news broke that Sharen’s husband and rock and roll icon Ozzy Osbourne contracted COVID-19.

Carrie Ann asks for fans prayers for Ozzy Osbourne

Carrie Ann went to her Instagram Stories and posted a video asking fans for their prayers after learning the news.

“Please keep @ozzyosbourne and @sharonosbourne and the whole Osbourne family in your prayers,” she said in the post (via Hello Magazine). “Sending you so much love to your family Sharon and Ozzy. Prayers for a full recovery and abundance of health.”

This is a frightening moment since Ozzy Osbourne is 73 and at high risk when it comes to COVID-19. He also has Parkinson’s disease, which makes him in even more danger concerning COVID-19.

Sharon was very emotional when she talked about Ozzy coming down with COVID-19, and she is not yet able to be home with him to help.

“I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now,” Sharon said.

When asked what she planned to do when she gets home, she said she will hug and kiss him, but with three masks on when she does so.

Sharon Osbourne and Carrie Ann Inaba had COVID-19 together

Because Carrie Ann Inaba and Sharon Osborne worked so closely together on The Talk, it came as no surprise that when one woman got COVID-19, both of them would end up with it.

In December 2020, Sharon Osbourne announced she had COVID-19 and ended up in the hospital with it.

“After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

Carrie-Ann went down with COVID-19 the week before Sharon announced she had it. She didn’t host the show when she started showing symptoms, and even with an initial negative test, stayed home.

There were also three positive cases on Dancing with the Stars last season.

Cheryl Burke and her partner Cody Rigsby both got COVID-19 and later in the season, Derek Hough ended up missing the finals when he ended up with it.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series should return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.