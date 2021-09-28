Dancing With the Stars announces the first elimination of the season

Dancing With the Stars Season 2. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing With the Stars had its premiere as an elimination-free episode, but the second week, the first person went home.

The way people stay and go home is based on two things.

There are the fan votes who either text in their votes or do it online. There are also the judge’s votes as the other half of the equation.

Here is how the scoring went tonight for the first elimination.

The DWTS judges scores for the first two weeks

Here are the judges’ scores for the first two weeks combined.

1. Amanda Kloots and Alan – 60

Sign up for our newsletter!

2. JoJo Siwa and Jenna – 60

3. Melanie C and Gleb – 57

4. Suni Lee and Sasha – 56

5. Melora Hardin and Artem – 53

6. Olivia Jade and Val – 52

7. The Miz and Witney – 50

8. Kenya Moore and Brandon – 50

9. Jimmie Allen and Emma – 49

10. Christine Chiu and Pasha – 49

11. Cody Rigsby and Cheryl – 48

12. Brian Austin Green and Sharna – 47

13. Iman Shumpert and Daniella – 46

14. Matt James and Lindsay – 46

15. Martin Kove and Britt – 28

The DWTS Week 2 fan votes

Dancing With the Stars takes the fan votes and combines them with the judges’ scores from the first two weeks and this determines the person eliminated.

There is one other twist, and that is the judges get to save someone to move on.

The first stars saved were Iman Shumpert, Amanda Kloots, Suni Lee, Cody Rigsby, Matt James, JoJo Siwa, Melora Hardin, Jimmie Allen, Melonie C, and Olivia Jade.

The next safe celebrity was The Miz. Next was Brian Austin Green. Finally, the last saved was Kenya Moore.

This made the bottom two Martin Kove and Christine.

The fan scores and the judges differed here. Matt James, who had the second-lowest score, moved on thanks to fan votes – likely from Bachelor Nation.

At the same time, Christine Chiu, who had 49 points was in the bottom two rather than the four who ranked below her.

It was also news that the people who wanted Olivia Jade gone were going to have an uphill battle, as she went on without problem.

Derek saved Christine. Bruno voted to save Christine. Carrie Ann saved Christine. This meant that Martin Kove went home. Len never needed to vote, but he said he would have gone with Christine too.

Martin Kove was eliminated in Dancing With the Stars Week 2.

“I’m good,” Martin said, adding he felt this opportunity was “beyond belief.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.