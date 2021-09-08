Mel C on DWTS: Here’s who she is and where you can find her on Instagram

Mel C on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 announced their new celebrity dancers on Wednesday morning on Good Morning America and Mel C was one of the new cast members of the reality competition series.

Here is everything you need to know about Mel C this season on DWTS.

Who is Mel C on Dancing with the Stars Season 30?

Mel C might end up as one of the most popular members of Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars. Many fans might know her best as Sporty Spice from the Spice Girls.

Sporty Spice became one of the most famous female pop stars in the world as a member of the Spice Girls, with the band releasing two number one albums and eight number-one singles.

The Spice Girls debut album Spice was 10-times platinum in the UK and seven times platinum in the United States, selling over 23 million copies worldwide.

It included four number one hits, including Wannabe, Say You’ll Be There, 2 become 1, and Mama/Who Do You Think You Are. Every one of those singles went platinum at the least, with two going double-platinum.

The next year, they released Spiceworld, which also hit number one, and went five-times platinum in the UK and four-times platinum in the United States. It sold over 14 million copies worldwide.

That album included the hit singles Spice Up Your Life, Too Much, Stop, and Viva Forever, all of which went platinum.

The band had one more album in 2000 titled Forever, which went platinum in the UK but not in the U.S. It sold over 4 million copies and featured the hit songs Goodbye and Holler/Let Love Lead the Way.

Mel C also had a nice solo career, with eight albums, all charting in the U.K. Her most successful was Northern Star, which was a triple-platinum release. She released her latest self-titled album in 2020 and it peaked at eighth in the U.K., her best release since 2003’s Reason.

Fellow Spice Girls star Mel B (Scary Spice) was on Season 5 of Dancing with the Stars, finishing in second place.

Cody Rigsby also showed how excited he was to get to meet a Spice Girls member.

How can you follow Mel C on Instagram?

You can follow Mel C on Instagram at @melaniecmusic.

She responded to her casting with a post, saying “I’m so excited to announce that I will be appearing on the new season of Dancing With The Stars @dancingabc and I can’t wait to get going!”

Mel C has over 807,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely help as the votes start to come in after she begins her journey on Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.