Dan Gheesling’s wife gives birth, Big Brother 10 winner shares new photos

Big Brother 10 winner Dan Gheesling just revealed that his wife, Chelsea Gheesling, gave birth to a baby girl.

Dan announced that their new baby is named Celine and that she is doing great.

It was back in June that the couple shared with the world that they were expecting their third child.

In addition to their new arrival, Dan and Chelsea are parents to two sons — five-year-old Desmond and three-year-old Miles.

Big Brother star Dan Gheesling is a father again

“We’re so excited to welcome Celine to our family. Thank you for all of the well wishes and prayers, Mom and baby are doing great. ♥️ 👧🏻,” Dan wrote on an Instagram post that showcased a photo of himself, Chelsea, and Celine.

Dan also shared a slightly different post with another photo on Twitter, writing, “Welcome to the world Celine – we love you so much.”

Welcome to the world Celine – we love you so much. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/jLlVZbvdQZ
November 24, 2021

A lot of people are already stopping by the posts to leave their messages of support and congratulations.

Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur wrote, “Congrats guys!”

Professional chess player and Twitch streamer Alexandra Botez wrote, “Congratulations” with a loving emoji.

On the Instagram post, a lot of additional people stopped by to leave thoughtful messages for the couple.

Britney Haynes from Big Brother 12 and Big Brother 14 wrote, “So so happy for you both!!!! 😍😍😍 congrats!!”

Four-time Big Brother player Janelle Pierzina wrote, “Omg love the name! Listening to Celine Deon today while I prep for Thanksgiving 😍 Congrats to you, Chelsey and your entire family!”

Memphis Garrett from Big Brother 10 and Big Brother 22 posted, “Congrats! Love you guys ♥️”

And Jessica Nickson from Big Brother 19 wrote, “Welcome to the world, Celine!! You’re going to have a beautiful life ❤️”

Dan Gheesling is a Big Brother legend

It was on the Big Brother 10 season where the reality TV world got to know Dan Gheesling. He won that season with a lot of flair — beating out second-place finisher Memphis Garrett on finale night.

Dan returned as a part of the Big Brother 14 cast, where he served as a coach before getting to join the game later in the season. That year, he finished in second place to winner Ian Terry.

During the Big Brother 23 season, Dan was mentioned a lot on the live feeds by Tiffany Mitchell, who is also from Michigan.

