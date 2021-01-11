Dale Moss slams Clare Crawley’s head into the ceiling: The Bachelorette star reveals she’s okay

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley and her main squeeze Dale Moss spent some time together over the weekend.

The two were hanging out at an ocean-front condo, identical to the one where they spent time together over the Christmas holidays.

Clare shared some videos and Instagram Stories with fans on her Instagram account, including one video where Dale is lifting her up.

However, it is not as romantic as the lift may have been intended.

Dale Moss slams Clare Crawley’s head after lifting her up

Either Dale and Clare are really tall or the ceilings are too short.

After Dale decides to lift her up, Clare hits her head on the ceiling, causing her to bump it rather hard.

The two can’t stop laughing at it and Clare had to do a second story where she confirmed that she was okay.

After the bump, Clare was on the floor as Dale was laughing. It was clearly a funny situation for the two, even though the bump was a bit harsh.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are going strong after The Bachelorette

Clare and Dale have been spending lots of time together. Right after The Bachelorette ended, it didn’t take long for them to look at houses together. Clare brought fans along on Instagram as she made videos of the homes they were looking at.

The two were looking at homes in Sacramento, but they haven’t confirmed whether they are keeping Dale’s New York apartment, making them a bicoastal couple.

It’s possible that Clare will return as a stylist once the pandemic calms down and she can work safely again. As for Dale, he hasn’t confirmed whether he’ll be working from the West Coast.

As for The Bachelorette, they appear to have put the show behind them. Clare hinted she wasn’t allowed to attend the Men Tell All special for her season of The Bachelorette, even though she wanted to address some of the guys.

Tayshia Adams was the only one who got to confront a couple of the guys at the Men Tell All special.

But Clare and Dale are moving fast. They recently joked about making babies during the Christmas holidays, as Clare has expressed a big desire to have children. Dale seems to be on board with her plans, even though they haven’t even known each other for six months yet.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.