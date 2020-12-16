Clare Crawley hints she wasn’t allowed to attend the Men Tell All special: Bachelorette star speaks out online

It has been a few weeks since Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette wrapped up in La Quinta, California.

Clare came on the show to find love and she found it the first day. As soon as she saw Dale Moss, she told Chris Harrison that she believed she had just met her husband.

Twelve days later, they were engaged and she had shut down the Bachelorette production.

Because of the turn of events, Clare never got a chance to confront the guys on a Men Tell All. She did speak to them as she was sending them home and sharing that she was picking Dale Moss.

Now, she’s speaking out online and she reveals she actually really wanted to be there.

Clare Crawley reveals she wanted to be at the Men Tell All

As it turns out, Clare wanted to be on the Men Tell All to confront the guys. She also wanted to thank some of the men for being supportive and letting her follow her heart.

“I wish they would have let me be in attendance to let these men know in person how much their words + support have meant to me. Thank you gentlemen,” Clare tweeted as reported by US Weekly. “From the bottom of my heart.”

The website also claimed that Clare liked a tweet from a fan who stated that the network should stop giving Yosef airtime. He was put in the hot seat to defend his words and decisions on The Bachelorette.

“As a connoisseur of trash tv, I know I’m supposed to live for the drama, but MUST WE GIVE YOSEF A SECOND 15 MINUTES? I’ve straight up forgotten this blip on my radar, and I assume @Clare_Crawley has too,” the tweet read that Clare supposedly liked.

Clare Crawley chose Dale Moss after just 12 days

Yosef didn’t get much time on the show to prove himself to Clare. He wasn’t even on the date in question. He heard from the other guys that Clare had made them strip during a game of dodgeball.

“I expected a lot more from the oldest Bachelorette there’s ever been,” Yosef told Clare on The Bachelorette before she sent him packing. “You’re not setting the right example to my daughter. I’m ashamed to be associated with you. I can’t believe I sacrificed so much to be here just to watch this distasteful, classless display.”

Fans were furious with him because he has a daughter and several people felt that he was setting a horrible example. However, after this week’s Men Tell All, it’s clear that he has no regrets about what went down.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.