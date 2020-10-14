Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Dale Moss says ‘I felt that’ when Clare Crawley says she met her husband on The Bachelorette


The Bachelorette star Dale Moss stole the show last night as Clare Crawley had a strong reaction to him coming out of the limo.

She wore the biggest smile as he stepped out of the limo and started to walk her way.

Clare was very excited and she admitted afterward that she didn’t remember a word she said as she talked to him.

As he walked away, Clare said something along the lines of, “I think I have just met my husband.”

Chris Harrison had to step in and ask her if he had heard her correctly. He added that in all of his time doing the show, he had never seen anyone have that reaction before.

Dale Moss speaks out about meeting Clare Crawley for the first time

While fans got to see and hear Clare’s reaction to meeting Dale, he was less vocal during the episode. He wanted time with her, which he got, but a few other men stole the show in terms of drama.

You can relive their introduction below.

While several of the guys promoted themselves on the show, Dale posted a very simple and sweet reaction to the first episode.

“I felt that,” he wrote in response to Clare, who said that she had never felt like this before and that she had just met her future husband.

@bachelorteadaily shared his photo, adding that they had felt the same thing. For weeks now, fan accounts have shared their favoritism for Dale on The Bachelorette.

Given last night’s introduction, it’s hard not to root for him.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley may have talked prior to the show

While they may not have met in person, fans speculated that they chatted via social media.

Back in early August, we reported that theories were surfacing about Clare and Dale saying that they may have sexted during the quarantine.

Fans had a hard time believing that Clare would shut down production for a man she had just met. She reportedly shut down production after 12 days because she knew she wanted to be with Dale.

On last night’s premiere, Clare did confirm that one of the men had reached out to her on social media. That was Blake Moynes from Canada, as he wanted to check in to make sure Clare was alright after her mother had fallen and broken her nose.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.

