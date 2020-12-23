Dale Moss denies he spoiled Tayshia Adams’ season finale of The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette star Dale Moss watched Tayshia Adams’ finale last night on ABC.

The season had started with Clare Crawley, where Dale was competing. However, it didn’t take long for Clare to realize she wanted Dale.

Dale and Clare got engaged after 12 days and the season would continue with Tayshia Adams.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Dale knew the guys because they had met while competing for Clare. And Clare obviously knew them from briefly dating them.

So, they were thrilled to see how Tayshia’s love story would conclude.

Dale Moss denies spoiling The Bachelorette finale this week

Dale appeared to be watching the show on the east coast because before the clock struck 10 pm, he was on social media, congratulating the new couple.

“This is what the journey is all about,” he wrote on social media as the proposal played out on television.

One person wrote, “OMG SPOILER ALERT” on his post.

Dale defended himself, saying that the conclusion for Tayshia’s season was already out on the official Bachelor social media accounts.

Another person chimed in, saying it was a spoiler because the west coast hadn’t seen the finale. Dale defended himself, saying people should know that social is off-limits when The Bachelorette finale is airing to avoid spoilers.

The conversations were nicely summarized by @bachelornation.scoop.

In Dale’s defense, ABC was quick to promote the proposal to the world after the show wrapped up on the east coast, so he wasn’t the one who was spoiling the outcome.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley could be married already

As for Dale and Clare, they continue to go strong after The Bachelorette. Despite getting engaged after 12 days and having nothing but doubters questioning their romance, they are still going strong months later.

Clare recently called Dale her husband in an Instagram video, making it seem like they may have gotten married already. She denied this happened, but Dale has been spotted with what appeared to be a wedding band.

They also watched Tayshia’s Men Tell All special, as the men were also there to compete for Clare months prior. Dale slammed Yosef and his behavior towards Clare recently after watching The Men Tell All, as Yosef refused to apologize to Clare.

He’s standing behind his claims that Clare is immature and seeing a bad example for his daughter.

The Bachelor airs Monday, January 4, 2021, at 8/7c on ABC.