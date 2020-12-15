Dale Moss slams Yosef after his behavior towards Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette star Dale Moss is breaking his silence about his fiancee’s experiences on the show.

More specifically, he has something to say about Yosef, the man who slammed Clare Crawley before leaving the show.

As fans recall, Yosef had a serious problem with Clare, who hosted a date where the guys had to play strip dodgeball.

He wasn’t on the date, but he had an opinion about it. When they came back from the date, he pulled Clare aside and slammed her values for putting the guys through the date.

He yelled at producers, saying that he expected more from the oldest Bachelorette in the show’s history and said he hoped she was more mature.

Dale Moss speaks out about Yosef after the Men Tell All special

During tonight’s Men Tell All, Yosef was in the hot seat and Chris Harrison asked him if he wanted to apologize for his words and actions.

But Yosef did not. He had no interest in saying anything positive about the situation. It didn’t influence him that he had a daughter and he had been slammed for setting a bad example for her.

On social media, Dale decided to speak out.

“This fool had enough pride and arrogance to sit on TV & believe that’s how a man should act towards a woman,” he began. “Even condoning that type of act towards his own daughter. How people ever actually defended someone like this and his actions is mind numbing.”

This was a tweet Dale shared on Instagram, adding the caption, “I can’t…”

On The Bachelorette, Yosef was rude to Clare and fans were shocked considering he claimed to be a proud father. He was sexiest and fans were shocked to see a dad slam a woman like that.

Dale Moss didn’t mention Yosef’s two-timing ways

Dale didn’t mention the rumors that surfaced about Yosef after the show.

Yosef was exposed by a woman for being a two-timing man after his time on The Bachelorette.

She claimed that he had reached out to her on a dating app after the show. The two had talked and even spent a weekend together.

But when he was ghosting her, she reached out to him. That’s when he accidentally sent her a nude photo, something he was supposed to send to someone else. Even though he tried to delete it, he was exposed.

She went on TikTok to share her experiences, and this only made Yosef’s image worse. No word on whether he’ll be picked as a villain for Bachelor In Paradise.

