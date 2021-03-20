Daisy Kelliher explains why crew hookups on Below Deck Sailing Yacht are different than on other yachts

Daisy dishes hooking up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Daisy Kelliher recently explained why crew hook-ups on Below Deck Sailing Yacht are different from other industry yachts.

The Season 2 chief stew has been thrilled to speak about her experience on the Bravo sailing show. Daisy dished all the sex, drama, and tears taking place this season.

Plus, the Irish beauty defended first mate Gary King after fans compared him to Ashton Pienaar.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There’s no question Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been quite different than Season 1. The crew’s ready to party and get their freak on after being in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Daisy talks crew hook-ups on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

The chief stew recently stopped by The Daily Dish to discuss the crazy shenanigans going down on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Hosts Megan Segura and Erik J. Mac wasted no time asking Daisy for all the juicy Parsifal III dirt.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

One hot topic was, of course, love triangles and sexcapades. Obviously, the COVID-19 safety protocols played a part, but Daisy also shared another reason for the crew antics.

“I think with Below Deck, and our season, it was easy to be loose because we all knew that we were only there for six weeks,” she shared. “If I was to go onto another boat and I knew I was only there for six weeks, I’d probably hook up with them, too. But if I want to stay there for a year or two and I really like the captain, and I like the owner and my crew, I’m not going to go there as quickly because I’m probably going to have to end up leaving. So, it’s a bit of a tricky one.”

Daisy admitted the level of hooking up she has seen on the Below Deck franchise doesn’t happen that much on real-life yachts. The reason being that most yachts are looking for crew members to stick around for a couple of years.

The ‘just for television’ element of Below Deck

The topic of crew members using guest cabins to get physical has become a pivotal story on the Bravo shows. It created drama on Below Deck Season 8 and Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn recently shared crew members using guest cabins doesn’t really happen on other yachts. She alluded to it being part of reality television.

The authenticity of the Below Deck franchise has come under fire after accusations of production involvement or suggestion have come to light. Below Deck, Below Deck Med, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht are not scripted, but they aren’t necessarily a true portrayal of the yachting industry.

Daisy Kelliher thinks crew members hook up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht for many reasons, one of which is that they aren’t on the yachts that long.

What do you think?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo