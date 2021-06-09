Da Brat is Team Porsha, takes aim at Falynn Guobadia amid latest RHOA scandal

Da Brat is siding with Porsha Williams. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Drama surrounds Porsha Williams and now-fiance Simon Guobadia ever since they announced their engagement, with accusations of cheating flying back and forth. While Simon claims his estranged wife, Falynn Guobadia, cheated, she’s saying the opposite. Now, Da Brat has weighed in.

Speaking on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show about The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Da Brat took issue with the show’s description of Falynn as a ‘star.’ She also takes Porsha’s side in the whole argument.

Simon Guobadia claims estranged wife Falynn Guobadia cheated

When Porsha initially announced her relationship with Simon, she was quick to dispell any cheating rumors, letting everyone know exactly when her relationship with Falynn’s soon-to-be ex-husband started.

Simon had barely filed for divorce from Falynn by the time he and Porsha got together. He isn’t the only one accused of cheating, however, as he’s fired back his own claims.

He alleges that Falynn Guoadia is sleeping with Jaylan Banks, who’s also known as Jaylan Duckworth. To back this up, Simon has released home security footage that he says shows the two sneaking into and out of the then-married couple’s house.

He says that he was out of town on each occasion. Jaylan Banks, however, has denied the allegations and has said that Simon knew he was friends with Falynn and never had an issue with them being together, even at night.

Da Brat shades Falynn, defends Porsha Williams

On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Da Brat has defended Porsha Williams and interrupted the Gary’s Tea segment to do so. She also threw some shade toward Faylnn, who the show called a “star of The Real Housewives” of Atlanta.

Da Brat took issue with the word “star,” asking why she’s even considered one. The conversation subsequently turned to the cheating allegations. She says that it’s fine for Simon Duobadia to tell his truth.

“Word is on the street that she cheated and got caught cheating,” the star said. “And then everything else hit the fan. So it’s two sides to every story. Everybody tryna condemn Porsha and all this other stuff but it’s two sides to every story. And Mister Simon not [sic] keeping quiet about it. He gon [sic] defend himself too.”

Da Brat went on to defend the RHOA’s Porsha Williams, although she adds that, “if she cheated on him first or whatever the case may be, it really ain’t our business but that seem to be what happened.”

Regardless, it seems as though Porsha is settling into her future role as mother-in-law to Simon’s daughter, having recently posted a photo of the two, alongside her own daughter, on a sailing trip.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.