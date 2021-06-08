Porsha Williams embraces Simon Guobadia’s daughter during boat ride

Porsha Williams seems to be bonding with Simon’s daughter. Pic credit: @porsha4real/Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is getting along well with partner Simon Guobadia’s daughter Ximena. In an Instagram post, Porsha is shown off cuddling her future daughter-in-law on a boat as they took a trip on a yacht.

In the image, the two were joined by the star’s 2-year-old daughter, PJ. The post comes not long after the Porsha revealed that she and Simon had gotten engaged, which came as a surprise to many.

Porsha Williams’ bonding time with step-daughter Ximena

The trio, who wore matching red swimsuits, spent the day sailing the ocean just off Miami’s shore. While Porsha wore an asymmetrical bikini, Ximena and PJ wore age-appropriate clothing. Wearing a polka dot swimwear set and matching headband, PJ looked adorable.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia met while filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13. However, Simon was still married to RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia, although he claimed that he and his now-ex-wife had already separated.

For her part, Porsha says the two started dating in April, which would be months after he had filed for divorce. When news of their engagement broke, it was met with controversy, leading to Porsha defending herself and claiming that she had nothing to do with their divorce filing.

At the time, Kate Chastain claimed that everything Porsha did was “calculated,” and that she’s a “very good actress.” Despite this, Porsha highlighted that everybody was focused on making sure their children weren’t negatively affected.

“Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!,” Porsha said on Instagram at the time.

Regardless, it looks as though Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s co-parenting is working, as both PJ and Ximena looked happy on the recent boat trip.

Porsha’s and Simon Guobadia’s three weddings

After announcing the engagement, The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars said that they are having three weddings, “and a funeral for the haters.” Naturally, the comment was somewhat tongue-in-cheek. The part about the RHOA stars having three weddings is serious, however.

As Porsha explained, “he’s African so we’re gonna have a native, long custom ceremony and a regular wedding and then we’re gonna have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country.”

It looks like the two are planning quite the event.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.