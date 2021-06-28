Cynthia Bailey teases drama with RHOBH star Kyle Richards on Real Housewives All-Stars

Cynthia Bailey throws shade on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives franchise is famous for its brawls and scandalous drama, and according to RHOA vet Cynthia Bailey, the upcoming spinoff series Real Housewives All-Stars is no exception.

The hit reality television franchise already boasts 10 different spinoffs spanning all across the country, including New York, Salt Lake City, Beverly Hills, Potomac, and of course, Atlanta, to name a few.

Now, Real Housewives All-Stars will bring cast members from a number of those regions to briefly live on an island together, and, with all those strong personalities, the ladies are bound to have a lot of conflicts to explore.

The show is expected to air this year, and Cynthia Bailey has provided fans with some early insight into what goes down and who clashes with who on the island.

Cynthia and Kyle go at it

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Cynthia admitted that Kyle Richards, of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame, is one of the women Cynthia bumps heads with on the show.

Cynthia explained, “Here’s the thing, I like Kyle, and we have a ton of friends in common, but we definitely had a moment. And that moment lasted a little longer than it needed to.”

Neither Cynthia nor Kyle are strangers to being surrounded by drama both on and off the show, having had plenty of face-offs with their castmates over the years. Only time will tell what issues arise in Cynthia and Kyle’s personal relationship and how they’ll handle their beef.

Cynthia doesn’t hold a grudge towards Kyle

While Cynthia and Kyle reportedly hit a lengthy rough patch while filming, the two appear to have landed on some form of understanding and allegedly are on good terms as of late.

Cynthia revealed, “By the end of the trip, I felt like we were in a good place. I really like Kyle a lot, and I’m glad she’s a part of the mash-up, even though we mashed it up!”

The “mash-up” between Cynthia and Kyle also may force the other women on the island to pick sides. Interestingly, out of the seven women reported to be on the series, Kyle will be the only one from the Beverly Hills franchise.

Fellow RHOA castmate Kenya Moore will join Cynthia, and it’ll be interesting to see whose side Kenya will take in Cynthia and Kyle’s feud.

While an official release date for the show has not yet been announced, the spinoff series is confirmed to air on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock, where fans can watch and discover which women will click and which women will clash.

Real Housewives All-Stars premieres this summer on Peacock