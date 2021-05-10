Cynthia Bailey teases recently filmed Housewives All-Stars, promises ‘it’s gonna be worth the wait’

Cynthia Bailey teases that the Housewives All Stars spinoff will be worth the wait. Pic credit:Heidi Gutman/Bravo

It’s not clear when the Housewives All-Stars series will premiere, but Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey promises that it will be worth the wait.

The 11-season Atlanta Housewife was among the seven women chosen to take part in the show and she thinks the fans are going to love it.

Cynthia had a recent interview with That Grape Juice and spilled some tea about the much-anticipated spinoff.

Cynthia Bailey spills the tea on Housewives All-Stars

The spinoff show included Cynthia and her bestie Kenya Moore, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Kyle Richards, Melissa Gorga, and Teresa Giudice enjoying a fabulous Caribbean vacation together.

Last week, the women posted images of their time together on Instagram and there’s even an epic TikTok video that’s been making the rounds.

During Cynthia’s chat with the media outlet, the 51-year-old revealed that the spinoff show was just as much fun as it appeared.

“I just came back from Turks and Caicos for the first-ever All-Stars mashup, when I tell you, you guys are going to get your life. The fans have been wanting this for a long time,” noted the Bravo star.

“I mean I’m on a Housewives show and I would watch a show with a bunch of different Housewives together in the same house,” Cynthia continued. “It’s gonna be worth the wait, I think it’s gone be coming out in the fall--don’t quote me on that – but I know we literally just finished shooting last week…but it was a great experience.”

While the Atlanta Housewife did not reveal who caused was the biggest problem in the house, she admitted to “some bumps in the road” with some cast members.

Is Cynthia returning to RHOA next season?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also talked about her position on the show and whether she will return for another season.

Cynthia has been on the Bravo franchise for 11 years, but some fans have pegged her as boring and are wondering if she will be replaced next season.

However, the former model admitted that she doesn’t know what the network will do but shared laughingly, “I hope they’re not gonna make me an All-Star and fire me at the same time.”

“All I know is I’ve been over here for about 11 years now and it’s been great for me,” commented Cynthia. “I’ve made incredible memories, this has been such an incredible journey for me and you know I’m just looking forward to just being wherever God wants me to be, walking towards my purpose, whatever that looks like. So we’ll see what happens.”

Do you want Cynthia to return for another season, or is it time for her to go?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.