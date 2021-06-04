Kenya Moore chimes in on drama between Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards, drags NeNe and Porsha in

Kenya Moore gives her opinion on RHOBH drama. Pic credit:Bravo

Call it a crossover, but Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is chiming in on the drama between Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

There’s not really any more drama between the two diamond holders as they squashed their beef last week. But last season, things were certainly awkward between them. Furthermore, things came to a head at the reunion after Kyle accused the actress of pledging money at her charity then skipping out on the bill.

It turned out to be a misunderstanding that was hashed out during the last episode. However, Kenya more recently gave her take on the situation and she managed to drag NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams into the mix as well.

Kenya Moore defends RHOBH star Kyle Richards

During their sit-down last week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars dished about the non-payment accusation that the OG previously hurled at Garcelle.

And during their talk, the issue of race came up as Garcelle questioned whether Kyle would have made those accusations about her white counterparts. The mom-of-four made it clear that her comment was not racially motivated, but Garcelle explained how and why it could have been perceived that way.

Some fans of the show did not deem Kyle’s actions to be motivated by race and RHOA star Kenya Moore doesn’t think it was either.

The controversial reality TV personality seems to have gotten quite close with Kyle after their recent stint together on the Housewives All-Stars.

And after seeing the conversation between her and Garcelle, Kenya came to her friend’s defense. “It’s not a black and white issue it’s a green issue. Let’s not pull the race card every episode,” wrote the Atlanta Housewife.

Kenya Moore throws shade at NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams

Of course, it wouldn’t be Kenya Moore if she didn’t throw a little shade and that’s exactly what the Real Housewives of Atlanta star did. But it was geared towards costar Porsha Williams and her nemesis NeNe Leakes.

The charity conversation between the RHOBH stars was a reminder for Kenya about her own charity drama with the two women.

She reminded fans that, unlike Garcelle– who eventually paid after finding out about the hiccup — neither Porsha nor NeNe have paid the money they promised.

NeNe’s charity payment or lack thereof goes way back to a past reunion where the OG pledged to donate $20,000 to the Detroit Public Schools Foundation. Kenya also called out Porsha Willaims and claimed that her pledge to donate $5000 to an organization called the Black Man Lab has also not been honored.

So far neither NeNe nor Porsha have responded to Kenya’s accusations.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.