Kenya Moore calls out Porsha Williams following Simon Guobadia engagement


Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams film for RHOA
Kenya Moore used Porsha Williams’ surprise engagement to Simon Guobadia as an opportunity to throw shade. Pic credit: Bravo

As Real Housewives of Atlanta fans would have expected, Kenya Moore had something shady to say about Porsha William’s engagement to her friend Falynn Guobadia’s ex-husband Simon Guobadia.

Kenya has been coming for Porsha during Season 13, once again. This time, Kenya was trying to prove that Porsha was acting recklessly and promiscuously when Bolo the stripper came to visit.

Kenya spent all season trying to prove that Porsha slept with Bolo and Tanya Sam once the cameras were turned off.

Now, Kenya claims to feel vindicated in her claims after Porsha came forward with her new controversial relationship.

#porshawilliams #simonguobadia #falynnguobadia #porshaandsimon #housewivesnews #newcouplealert #couplealert #breakups #divorces #bravo #bravotv #crazyinlove #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #jawdropping #rhoaporsha ⁠

Kenya’s shady tweet toward Porsha

Some of Porsha’s fellow Bravolebrities had supportive words for Porsha, but Kenya did not.

Kenya took to Twitter to respond to the scandal.

She posted a video of Nicki Minaj yelling, “Did I lie?!”

While she didn’t expressly mention Porsha, the RHOA fans commenting on Kenya’s post knew that Porsha is exactly whom she was addressing.

Fans had mixed reactions to Kenya’s shady post.

Some thought Kenya should’ve kept her mouth shut and taken the high road.

“You’re so pressed!” one user exclaimed. “Of course you couldn’t wait to come comment on this woman’s life [crying emoji] But that’s TWO men that wanted her and still ONE husband Marc that doesn’t want you.”

Other users thought Kenya had a point and admitted they should’ve listened to her claims sooner.

“Kenya Lord knows I think your spirit is rude but I might have to take back everything I thought abt you because whewww this situation right here. I stand corrected and I think I need to apologize girllll,” the fan wrote.

Porsha announced shocking relationship with Simon Guobadia

Porsha revealed the shocking news in an Instagram post. She posted a selfie of her and Simon Guobadia and explained the story of their relationship in the captions.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love,” she wrote. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

She clarified that she did not come between Falynn and Simon’s marriage.

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing,” she continued. “That’s between the two of them.”

However, she confessed that she and Falynn are no longer friends since she started dating Simon.

She added, “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Now that Porsha and Simon are engaged, it’ll likely become drama on the upcoming season – especially if Kenya has something to do with it.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus at Bravo.

