Cynthia Bailey shows off 20-lb weight loss — Check out the RHOA star’s before and after photos

Cynthia Bailey has found success in her weight loss journey. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey slimmed down during quarantine and she’s not afraid to show off her new bod.

Cynthia used a popular Tik Tok trend to flaunt her weight loss progress. She did the walk challenge to Saucy Santana’s walk.

She wore a tight blue dress that hugged all her curves as she walked back and forth.

“put a lil NY stank in it,” she captioned the post adding three laughing emojis.

Fans took to the comments section to praise Cynthia’s new body.

Her RHOA castmate Drew Sidora showed some support writing, “You absolutely killt,” along with three fire emojis.

For those looking to see how far Cynthia has come in her weight loss journey, Cynthia posted a video of her and her hairstylist, Jason Taveres, dancing during quarantine in place of going to the gym. She took the video back in March 2020.

“gym is closed, and I am trying to get some form of exercise at home. making these trillers was fun & actually a good workout,” she captioned the post. “still gotta fit into my reunion dress.”

Cynthia explains how quarantine impacted her weight loss

Cynthia expressed to Hollywood Life that while she loved spending time with her family while quarantining in LA at her fiance Mike Hill’s house, it was hard for her not to gain weight.

Her weight loss journey really began when she returned to Lake Bailey in Atlanta ahead of her wedding.

“When I returned back to Lake Bailey by myself, I was able to kind of manage my food a little bit better — because I didn’t have my family with me and honestly some days I didn’t even eat as much as before,” Cynthia explained.

“It just wasn’t an issue when I came home, because I was just eating for myself, so I was able to control what was in the refrigerator,” she added. “I was able to control my snacking and all of that kind of stuff.”

She was still happy that she was able to be with her daughter, Noelle Robinson, during quarantine. The two made Tik Tok videos and even got to spend Mother’s Day together.

While Cynthia looked great on Mother’s Day, fans will be able to notice her hard work in a post she recently uploaded.

In this pic from around the holidays, Cynthia’s waist looks snatched as she wears a leather, body hugging dress.

How Cynthia lost the weight

Cynthia also spoke with Hollywood Life about how she lost the weight.

She explained that she practiced intermittent fasting and found this to be the most effective method for her.

“I started out just not eating anything until after 4 (p.m.), which was easy enough. I’m pretty busy during the pandemic now with work stuff, so that was pretty easy for me,” she explained.”

“Then, I would just eat maybe two healthy meals later that evening and that was it — and I just started slimming down,” she added. “It was pretty awesome! I didn’t realize how good I actually looked until I put on a two-piece. I was like, ‘Wait a minute! I actually look OK!’”

Regardless of her weight, Cynthia will always look amazing and serve looks to kill!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.