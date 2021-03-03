Cynthia Bailey admits husband Mike Hill felt her actions during strippergate were ‘inappropriate’

Cynthia Bailey dishes on Mike Hill’s reaction to stripper-gate. Pic credit:Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s 13th season started off slow but things have been heating up since stripper-gate.

Fans are still talking about the episode that brought us the infamous Bolo the Entertainer– who added some vigor into what many were calling a boring season.

But it wasn’t just what Bolo did during Cynthia’s bachelorette party that has tongues wagging.

Allegedly, after the RHOA cameras were off things got a little x-rated in the early hours of the morning between Bolo and two cast members.

While the bachelorette herself has not been accused of doing anything inappropriate with Bolo, she still got herself into a bit of trouble with her now-husband Mike Hill.

Did Cynthia Bailey lie to Mike Hill about strippergate?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star made a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

And of course, they delved into the most dramatic moment on the show so far,stripper-gate!

Since the entire moment revolved around Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party, she was certainly at liberty to talk about it.

But it seems the RHOA star got herself into a bit of trouble with husband Mike Hill.

Mike knew about some of the shenanigans that took place at her bachelorette party.

As it turns out, Cynthia may have left out a few details while relaying the story.

And when he finally watched the episode on TV, the sportscaster was none-too-pleased.

When asked what it was like to watch the episode with Mike, the RHOA star admitted, “It was very different.”

“You know, when I came home from the trip, obviously I had a conversation with Mike,” confessed Cynthia. “He felt like after watching the episode, I wasn’t as forthcoming as I could have been.”

“However, you gotta realize there was a lot of alcohol involved,” She continued.”So maybe I didn’t remember every detail and I found myself in a situation.”

Was Cynthia Bailey being inappropriate at her bachelorette party?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued to dish about Mike’s reaction to her behavior at the bachelorette party.

When Andy Cohen asked if he was angry about the way she behaved with Bolo, Cynthia confessed, “He definitely felt like some of the things were kinda teetering like inappropriate.”

“I mean you have to understand we’ve been married for four months now,” said Cynthia.”At that time I wasn’t married yet. I got married like two weeks later. So I had to ask myself, this is my first bachelorette party I didn’t know what the rules were.”

“I felt like I was very appropriate but he felt some other kinda way about it so, you know, we’ll get to that,” added the Atlanta Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.