Critics take aim at Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley after seeing her appearance in latest post

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley received a lot of hate on a recent post. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Jenni “JWOWW” Farley posts several pictures of her with her daughter Meilani as they show off different outfits.

The posts are primarily advertisements for clothing lines she’s partnered with, and the two of them are often wearing matching or coordinating items.

Jenni sat on an oversized beanbag chair in her recent post and cuddled up to Meilani. Jenni wore an all-brown outfit while Meilani had on a camo print set.

Both posed with a somewhat serious look on their faces.

While the photo was seemingly innocent, several of Jenni’s followers criticized her post.

Many felt that Jenni didn’t look the same, and they took to the comments section to share their opinions on the apparent cosmetic work she’s had done.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation critics take aim at Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley

While some people thought the photo of the mother-daughter duo was adorable, many had some harsh words for Jenni.

One critic didn’t approve of Meilani having makeup on and commented, “Iunno about putting makeup on a kid that young.”

Others were more concerned about Jenni’s face and the work she’s had done.

A hater made fun of her lips and said they “look like they hiding professor Klump in them.”

A few others shared similar sentiments, with one person asking if she’d had lip injections. They followed up by pleading with her to “just stop plz,” as they felt she looked “beautiful” before getting any work done.

A separate troll simply wrote “you have big lips,” with a series of several laughing emojis.

Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley criticized for Meilani’s outfit

The recent criticism is not the first time Jenni has received a lot of hate on her posts.

Just last month, several of her followers went after her for how Meilani was dressed.

Meilani posed alongside Jenni wearing a bodysuit, and many followers didn’t think it was an appropriate outfit for a young kid.

They were concerned and felt that Meilani was being overly sexualized at such a young age, and they worried about child predators who may be lurking on her page.

Jenni has remained silent regarding the criticism and continues to do what she wants when it comes to posting pictures of her family.

Meilani and her brother Greyson both joined Jenni and her fiance Zack Carpinello as they started filming the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys last month.

Fans will get a closer glimpse at Jenni’s family life and the dynamic she shares with her children.

As of now, a premiere date has yet to be released.

