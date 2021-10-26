Critics take aim at Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley for ‘exploiting’ her daughter in sexy outfit

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley faces criticism over outfit her daughter wore in a social media post. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Jenni “JWOWW” Farley is facing criticism after posting a photo of her and her 7-year-old daughter Meilani in matching outfits.

In the post shared on Jenni’s Instagram page, she and Meilani can be seen wearing brown, form-fitting jumpsuits that leave little to the imagination.

Meilani stood in front of her mother, holding onto Jenni’s legs while Jenni posed with a sultry look and her hands at her waist.

Several people commented on the post and felt it was inappropriate given Meilani’s age.

They found the outfit to be too risque for a child and didn’t agree with Jenni’s decision to dress her daughter in that way.

Some even judged the frequency in which Meilani appears in Jenni’s posts and thought she was utilizing her daughter as a way to get more attention.

Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley is slammed by followers for ‘exploiting’ her daughter

Many critics took to the comments section to vent their disgust with Jenni for dressing her daughter in an outfit they deemed inappropriate for a child.

A follower felt that the outfit was “too risky for a little girl” and didn’t think she should want everyone looking at her daughter in that way. Another rolled their eyes at the “skin-tight” outfit.

A hater thinks the outfit is inappropriate for a child. Pic credit: @gammiececy/Instagram

One person rolled their eyes at the outfit. Pic credit: @bloderoast5/Instagram

Others worried about online predators and what they might think seeing photos of a child dressed in such a form-fitting outfit.

A critic was concerned about predators. Pic credit: @mkgillett/Instagram

One hater even went so far as to say they had “never seen anybody exploit their kids so much to get ratings.”

A critic thinks JWOWW ‘exploits’ her kids. Pic credit: @timkelly4424/Instagram

A separate commenter agreed and wondered whether Jenni was capable of marketing items without utilizing her child.

A follower thinks JWOWW uses her kids for marketing. Pic credit: @lizzycoven666/Instagram

Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley often dresses daughter in matching outfits

Despite all of the hate she received for her most recent post, it seems that dressing Meilani in matching outfits is typical for her.

Her Instagram page shows a series of posts where she and her daughter are coordinating their looks.

The comments on many of those photos are complementary and point out how beautiful the two are and how much they look alike.

Up until recently, Jenni’s followers have supported the matching outfits.

It looks like Jenni’s latest post crossed the line with some people as they felt Jenni utilized poor judgment in dressing Meilani so seductively.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.