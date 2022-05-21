Critics slam Scheana Shay for wanting to feature second wedding on Vanderpump Rules

Critics roasted Scheana Shay stating they have no interest in watching her wedding to Brock Davies play out on Vanderpump Rules. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay found herself on the receiving end of some harsh criticism after viewers revealed they had no desire to watch another one of her weddings play out on VPR.

As longtime fans will recall, Scheana’s first wedding to her ex-husband Mike Shay was filmed and featured as the majority of her storyline in Season 3. And according to online critics, one wedding was enough for them to see and her pending nuptials to current fiance, Brock Davies, aren’t particularly interesting.

Taking to Reddit, fans and critics alike weighed in on their thoughts of Scheana filming another wedding for the show.

Vanderpump Rules fans say they have no interest in watching another one of Scheana Shay’s weddings on the show

In the post, which initially referenced an article that revealed Scheana’s latest wedding plans, including potential locations and dates, the user quoted that she had originally feigned disinterest in having her wedding filmed.

However, during a recent conversation with E! News, Scheana opened up about her enthusiasm at the prospect of having her wedding filmed.

When asked if she’d allow production to film their special day, Scheana responded, “Yeah, totally. If we have a season 10, absolutely. Bring the cameras.”

Although she may be thrilled at the idea, several Reddit users online weighed in with their own thoughts.

“She had her wedding season. We don’t need another one. I have absolutely no desire to watch Brock do anything,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Yeah and I’m really not down to see Scheana be a bride again. She acts like such a spoiled brat.”

Yet another Pump Rules viewer shared they’d be willing to watch Scheana’s wedding as “part of an episode,” however, they didn’t’ want to see the pre-planning.

“Totes agree! If there is another season, I’d be happy to see the wedding as part of an episode, I mean it would be weird to not show it,” they commented. “But definitely don’t want to see all the lead up and pre wedding events and have another season focused on planning a wedding. Especially for someone we’ve already seen do it all!”

Scheana was initially hesitant to film the wedding since it would happen in the Vanderpump Rules off-season

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Scheana has always been open to the idea of filming her wedding to Brock, however, she also acknowledged that their plans to wed fell outside of the usual filming schedule for the show.

“I’m obviously open to it. Everything in my life has been filmed up to this point. This only thing is it will technically be in the off season,” she told E! News’ Daily Pop back in September 2021. “So unless we change the time of filming and it’s not in the summer or we just pick up and film a wedding special. I’m open to all of that but we’re not going to get married until the end of 2022 when it’s summer there.”

In a more recent interview with the outlet, Scheana and Brock’s plans had changed. While they originally planned to tie the knot in Bali, they’ve now decided to marry in Mexico instead. Scheana hasn’t revealed the wedding day, but says it will happen sometime in August.

“I just want something overlooking the ocean,” she said.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.