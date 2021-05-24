Counting On: Paparazzi snap pics of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo on a family stroll in L.A.

Jinger Duggar, husband Jeremy Vuolo, and their kids were spotted taking a stroll in L.A. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo were spotted taking a family stroll around L.A. with their daughters, Felicity and Evangeline, and Jeremy’s parents.

On Friday, Jinger was dressed for a walk in a long, gray cardigan, black t-shirt, jeans, white tennis shoes, and a white baseball cap with her long braid resting over her shoulder.

Jeremy opted for a navy jacket on top of a light denim button-down shirt, khaki pants, and brown boots, which can be seen here.

Jeremy’s parents traveled to L.A. from the East Coast to visit

Jeremy’s parents, Diana and Charles Vuolo, tagged along for the stroll, as did Jinger and Jeremy’s daughters. Felicity, 2, walked alongside her parents, while baby Evangeline, 6 months, rode in her stroller.

Diana and Charles were in town from Pennsylvania to visit their son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters while the family enjoyed a cookout on Saturday.

Over the weekend, Jeremy, who recently called Jinger his “favorite view,” shared with his followers that family was in town. “Family’s in town. Which means, jam-packed suv 😆” Jeremy captioned a post on Instagram, including a pic of Jinger and his sister, Valerie, piled into the back of their SUV.

Jinger and Jeremy treated their guests to ice cream over the weekend

Jinger shared a post to her Instagram account over the weekend, as well, holding a huge ice cream cone in a selfie with the caption, “@saltandstraw days are the best days.🍦😊”

Just last month, Jinger’s eldest brother, Josh Duggar, was arrested on child pornography charges. He pleaded not guilty the day after his arrest, where he was being held without bail.

A judge approved Josh’s request for bail at his hearing on May 5, allowing him to be placed in home confinement with third-party appointed custodians, and was released the day after his hearing.

Josh’s trial is set to begin July 6, when he could be facing up to 40 years in prison and will remain on GPS monitoring in home confinement until then.

Jeremy recently spoke out about his brother-in-law’s arrest

Jeremy gave a statement to Today on May 12 in regards to his brother-in-law’s arrest, saying, “Nothing can prepare someone to receive news like that.”

“Like everyone else, we are absolutely horrified, and want to see justice carried out. And we just want to say that we are grateful for the authorities who work tirelessly to end child abuse here and around the world,” Jeremy added.

Jinger’s husband continued, “We’re praying for all of the victims in this situation — really, we’re praying for everyone who is involved.”

Counting On is currently on hiatus.