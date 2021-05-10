Jeremy Vuolo calls Jinger Duggar his ‘favorite view’

Jeremy Vuolo gushes over Jinger Duggar again. Pic credit: TLC

Jeremy Vuolo loves his wife, Jinger Duggar, hard. He often is spotted sharing photos of her with sweet captions as the two spend time together exploring Los Angeles.

This time, though, his words came on Mother’s Day. While Jinger spent time praising her mom, Michelle Duggar, and her mother-in-law, Jeremy snapped a photo of his wife and shared it with his followers.

Jinger Duggar is Jeremy Vuolo’s ‘perfect view’

On Instagram, Jeremy Vuolo shared a photo of Jinger Duggar smiling into the camera. She was dressed in a business casual manner, wearing a shirt with a fitted blazer, business slacks, and some killer high heels.

She continues to wear her hair long and dyed blonde. It was a change for Duggar fans to see Jinger go blonde, but it fits with the California vibe she and Jeremy give off these days.

The caption on the photo simply says, “My favorite view [emoji with heart eyes]”

This isn’t the first time Jeremy Vuolo has shown off his wife. He recently took to Instagram to call her a “pretty mama,” and followers ate it up.

Big things ahead for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

A little less than a week ago, Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar released a book. It is branded for their Hope We Hold content, and something they co-authored, which talks about their childhoods, life before their relationship, and their walk through courting and marriage, which led them to where they are now.

There have been some big revelations from the book, including Jinger’s battle with an eating disorder, the time she almost walked away from pursuing anything with Jeremy, and so much more.

It appeared as though Jinger and Jeremy had filmed some for Counting On recently. They talked about their journey with the film crew and how, in the beginning, it was infrequent for Jinger to film, but their relationship was heavily documented.

Earlier this year, the couple did an update on adjusting to life with two little ones after staying off social media for a while. There were some questions about Evangeline Jo and why they haven’t shared any photos of her. Jinger confirmed they had chosen to cut back on sharing photos of their children after being hounded incessantly about it.

For now, Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar are focused on raising their two little girls and promoting their brand and content through social media.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.