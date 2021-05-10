Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Jeremy Vuolo calls Jinger Duggar his ‘favorite view’


Jinger and Jeremy in a Counting On confessional.
Jeremy Vuolo gushes over Jinger Duggar again. Pic credit: TLC

Jeremy Vuolo loves his wife, Jinger Duggar, hard. He often is spotted sharing photos of her with sweet captions as the two spend time together exploring Los Angeles.

This time, though, his words came on Mother’s Day. While Jinger spent time praising her mom, Michelle Duggar, and her mother-in-law, Jeremy snapped a photo of his wife and shared it with his followers.

Jinger Duggar is Jeremy Vuolo’s ‘perfect view’

On Instagram, Jeremy Vuolo shared a photo of Jinger Duggar smiling into the camera. She was dressed in a business casual manner, wearing a shirt with a fitted blazer, business slacks, and some killer high heels.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

She continues to wear her hair long and dyed blonde. It was a change for Duggar fans to see Jinger go blonde, but it fits with the California vibe she and Jeremy give off these days.

monsterscriticsreality

708 1,198

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth recently released a statement about Joy-Anna's oldest ...

View

May 10

46 4
Open
Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth recently released a statement about Joy-Anna's oldest brother, Josh Duggar. ⁠ ⁠ The couple had remained silent while some other family members made statements about Josh's arrest and subsequent indictment on two counts linked to distribution and possession of child pornography.⁠ ⁠ In Joy-Anna's Instagram story, she wrote, “The recent accusations brought against Josh sadden us to our core. We have not wanted to be hasty in making any statements while still trying to process the news ourselves.” ⁠ ⁠ It continued, “We are especially heartbroken by the reality that there are children in the world being harmed and exploited. We ask for prayer for all those involved, and it is our continued prayer that the truth comes to light.” ⁠ ⁠ Both Austin and Joy “signed” it. ⁠ ⁠ Details on which other family members have spoken out and what's next for Josh Duggar at our #linkinbio.⁠ ⁠ (📸: @joy4site / Instagram)⁠ -----------⁠ #joyannaduggar #austinforsyth #publicstatement #joshduggararrest #heartbroken #processing #news #tvnews #realitytvstars #realitytvcouple #cutecouple #JessaDuggar #TLC #realitytv #CountingOn #Duggarfamily #jessaseewald #benseewald #explorepage #duggar #duggars #duggarfamilyfandom #duggarfandom #19kidsandcounting #duggarnews #theduggarfamily⁠

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth recently released a statement about Joy-Anna's oldest brother, Josh Duggar. ⁠

The couple had remained silent while some other family members made statements about Josh's arrest and subsequent indictment on two counts linked to distribution and possession of child pornography.⁠

In Joy-Anna's Instagram story, she wrote, “The recent accusations brought against Josh sadden us to our core. We have not wanted to be hasty in making any statements while still trying to process the news ourselves.” ⁠

It continued, “We are especially heartbroken by the reality that there are children in the world being harmed and exploited. We ask for prayer for all those involved, and it is our continued prayer that the truth comes to light.” ⁠

Both Austin and Joy “signed” it. ⁠

Details on which other family members have spoken out and what's next for Josh Duggar at our #linkinbio.⁠

(📸: @joy4site / Instagram)⁠
-----------⁠
#joyannaduggar #austinforsyth #publicstatement #joshduggararrest #heartbroken #processing #news #tvnews #realitytvstars #realitytvcouple #cutecouple #JessaDuggar #TLC #realitytv #CountingOn #Duggarfamily #jessaseewald #benseewald #explorepage #duggar #duggars #duggarfamilyfandom #duggarfandom #19kidsandcounting #duggarnews #theduggarfamily⁠ ...

46 4

The caption on the photo simply says, “My favorite view [emoji with heart eyes]”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo)

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

This isn’t the first time Jeremy Vuolo has shown off his wife. He recently took to Instagram to call her a “pretty mama,” and followers ate it up.

Big things ahead for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

A little less than a week ago, Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar released a book. It is branded for their Hope We Hold content, and something they co-authored, which talks about their childhoods, life before their relationship, and their walk through courting and marriage, which led them to where they are now.

There have been some big revelations from the book, including Jinger’s battle with an eating disorder, the time she almost walked away from pursuing anything with Jeremy, and so much more.

It appeared as though Jinger and Jeremy had filmed some for Counting On recently. They talked about their journey with the film crew and how, in the beginning, it was infrequent for Jinger to film, but their relationship was heavily documented.

Earlier this year, the couple did an update on adjusting to life with two little ones after staying off social media for a while. There were some questions about Evangeline Jo and why they haven’t shared any photos of her. Jinger confirmed they had chosen to cut back on sharing photos of their children after being hounded incessantly about it.

For now, Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar are focused on raising their two little girls and promoting their brand and content through social media.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x