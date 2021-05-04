Jeremy Vuolo shares new photo of ‘pretty mama’ Jinger Duggar dressed down while out with kids

Jeremy Vuolo shared an adorable photo of Jinger Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Jeremy Vuolo shared a photo of his wife, Jinger Duggar, as they were out and about in California.

The couple has been expecting this week for quite some time after announcing their book’s release. They worked hard to promote it, including doing several social media posts, talking with Jessa Duggar on Instagram live, and reading some of their chapters to followers.

As they were spending some downtime together, Jeremy instantly captured the photo of Jinger as she stood in front of the stroller that Evangeline Jo and Felicity were presumably riding in.

Jinger Duggar dubbed ‘pretty mama’ by Jeremy Vuolo

Fans have always perceived the relationship between Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo as a loving one. He constantly compliments her beauty, and she gushes over the love he gives her and their children.

Seeing Jinger dressed down, and in sweats with her hair in a ponytail struck a chord with Jeremy. He simply titled his Instagram post, “pretty mama [kissing face emoji].”

Jinger Duggar wearing pants made headlines a few years ago, and now, fans frequently see her wearing them with her athletic shoes.

Spending time with her kids and being comfortable appears to be standard for the Counting On star, and followers are enjoying the more relaxed Jinger.

What is next for Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar?

Currently, the couple is celebrating the launch of the book they co-authored. They had been hyping preorders, and now fans and followers can have a copy in their hands.

It is something they worked on for months, even contributing to their lack of social media presence for a while. Jinger and Jeremy worked to rebrand their Hope We Hold tagline, and the book is part of that.

They have been busy, and now they can finally enjoy the fruits of their labor.

The couple gave an update on TLCme about their life as a family of four. Followers questioned why the couple no longer showed their daughters on social media, and Jinger finally responded.

They have given them privacy, which is unusual for other Duggar family members.

Given the circumstances of the family right now and Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s statement about Josh Duggar’s arrest, it is unclear if they will continue to film Counting On or if the network will cancel the show.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.