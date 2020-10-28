Counting On fans think Joy-Anna Duggar and Carlin Bates are still ‘bestie goals’

Joy-Anna Duggar and Carlin Bates are BFF goals.

The two have been friends for years, standing beside each other through life’s most important moments and the most devastating as well.

After spending some time together recently with their little ones, Joy-Anna and Carlin had to say goodbye. The women got to spend a few days together with their little ones at Joy-Anna and Austin’s house while he was away.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Best friends forever

Watching Joy-Anna Duggar and Carlin Bates grow up in front of the camera was interesting. The two both come from big families who share the same beliefs. While Joy-Anna was always more of a tomboy, she found her best friend in Carlin.

Both women stood up for each other when they got married. Joy-Anna was married first. When it came time for Carlin Bates to tie the knot, her best friend was there for her, pregnant and all.

Unfortunately, following the wedding, Joy-Anna Duggar lost her second child at just 20-weeks gestation. The little girl had no heartbeat when she and Austin Forsyth went in for a routine ultrasound.

Carlin Bates came to be by her best friend’s side, even helping her get dolled up so she could take pictures with her baby girl. Joy-Anna shared how she was there for her during one of the most difficult times in her life.

Likewise, with Carlin’s daughter’s health issues, Joy-Anna Duggar has been there for her. These two show up for one another, and while they don’t get to see each other much these days, they are always together for the most important moments.

Do the other Duggar daughters have best friends like Joy-Anna?

All of the other Duggar daughters, with the exception of Jana, typically don’t share their friendships. Joy-Anna Duggar and Carlin Bates are vocal about their love for one another and sharing all of life’s excitement together, even if they are miles apart.

Jana Duggar and Laura DeMasie are best friends as well. The two women spend a lot of time together. So much so, in fact, that they have been rumored to be in a romantic relationship. While that doesn’t appear to be the case, Jana and Laura do enjoy traveling and doing fun things together.

There will never be another wholesome reality television best friend duo like Joy-Anna Duggar and Carlin Bates, though. Even though their time together is over for now, the two are likely planning their next visit already.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.