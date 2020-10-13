Joy-Anna Duggar reveals Jessa Duggar curled her hair, stays true to tomboy roots

Joy-Anna Duggar has never been pegged as a girly girl. She proved that is still the case today when she revealed that her gorgeous curled hair in the recent family photos was because of her sister, Jessa Duggar.

Growing up, Joy-Anna was closer to her brothers. She is sandwiched between a bunch of Duggar boys and she learned to be a tomboy and hang around with them.

Her relationship with her sisters isn’t bad, but the boys appear to have a different bond with her.

Jessa Duggar comes through for Joy-Anna Duggar?

Recently, Joy-Anna Duggar shared photos from a photoshoot she had done for family pictures. She and Austin Forsyth posed with Gideon and Evelyn Mae. The shots were adorable and Counting On fans noted that several times over in the comments.

One follower mentioned how great her hair looked, which gave her the perfect in to give Jessa Duggar a shoutout. It was she who had curled Joy-Anna’s hair for the photos. She even joked that she had no idea how to use “that thing.”

Learning that Joy-Anna Duggar wasn’t an active part of getting beautified for the photoshoot wasn’t shocking for long-time fans. Jessa has always been more girly, keeping her hair and makeup done for the most part.

This isn’t the first time Joy-Anna Duggar has needed help

Last year, Joy-Anna Duggar’s best friend, Carlin Bates came to her rescue when she and Austin Forsyth took photos with their baby girl, Annabell Elise. She wasn’t viable after the doctor was unable to find a heartbeat at what should have been a routine ultrasound appointment.

The loss of Annabell took a toll on the Counting On star. She did share some of the photos on social media and even revealed that Carlin had flown to be by her side and help with her hair and makeup for the photos.

Keeping her look natural is what Joy-Anna Duggar is known for, especially among several of her older sisters. Jinger Duggar is big on makeup and dressing up, with Jessa Duggar also taking time to keep herself from looking frumpy.

Aside from Joy-Anna, Jill Duggar is also pretty low maintenance. Growing up in the Duggar family has kept most of the girls away from fashion and makeup. Jinger was the first to step out with eyeliner and a made-up face, but now, it seems typical to see a daughter wearing some makeup.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.