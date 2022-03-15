Counting On fans praise Jinger Duggar for ‘breaking free’

Jinger Duggar broke free when she married Jeremy Vuolo. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar has really changed over the years as 19 Kids and Counting turned Counting On fans have watched her grow up.

She was always unique, but she sprouted her wings when she married Jeremy Vuolo.

“Breaking free” from the mold of being a Duggar daughter is what some followers have called it, and Jinger continues to show off her love and adventurous sides through social media.

Jinger Duggar praised for ‘breaking free’ as she shares mini-golf date

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar shared some photos and videos from her time with Jeremy Vuolo. The couple hit the batting cages and played mini-golf, where their scores were only in one point of each other.

Living a carefree life and sporting some fashionable looks have become the norm for Jinger, and Counting On fans love it for her.

The comment section lit up with compliments, mostly about how much Counting On fans love Jinger and Jeremy.

One wrote, “Beautiful Couple 💕❤️💕❤️💕”

Another said, “Breaking free! You look great”

And one more, “One of my favorite couples!! ❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Other commenters addressed how she could break free from the Duggar drama.

One said, “❤️ U guys have made your own life and story and family away from all the drama”

Another wrote, “You guys seem so down to earth! 🙌”

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar’s life in California

Once Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo, she was whisked away from Arkansas. They lived in Laredo, Texas, for a while, before moving to California in 2019.

It’s been nearly three years since the move, and a lot has changed for Jinger. Aside from their family expanding by one baby, the changes have been more visible in the couple’s activities and the clothing they wear.

They have pulled back from sharing photos of their daughters, Felicity and Evangeline, to protect their privacy. Without Counting On airing, they have no obligation to share any part of their life, let alone the most precious parts.

Jinger hasn’t walked away from her family, though. Several of her siblings visit her in California, and most recently, Michelle Duggar flew out with some of them to see Jinger. She and Jeremy Vuolo hosted them at their home, and it seemed they all enjoyed their time together.

She did, however, break away from the conformity that she grew up with. Her hair is most often straight and lightened. She wears jeans or pants, form-fitting clothing, and expensive shoes.

Jinger Duggar is living her best life with Jeremy Vuolo in California.