Joy-Anna Duggar shares video highlights from her trip to visit Jinger in California

Earlier this year, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth visited Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo in California.

They joined Jana, Jason, James, and Michelle Duggar, who were already visiting.

Joy-Anna put together a video that highlighted their time with Jinger and Jeremy.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth brought their kids to California

When it was revealed Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth were in California, many assumed it was without their kids.

That wasn’t the case, though. Joy-Anna and Austin flew with Gideon and Evelyn to California. It was the first time flying with both kids, but each little one had flown before when they were infants.

The Counting On couple was spotted in photos on the Santa Monica Pier shared by James Duggar and in a few reels posted by the siblings. Joy-Anna explained that the trip to the water was on their final day there, and they had left the kids with Jinger, who stayed behind to let her family enjoy some sights without worrying about the little ones.

Both Joy-Anna and Austin seemed excited to go to California and see Jinger and Jeremy, though the early morning flight wasn’t something they loved. Austin seemed rather tired as they were getting ready to head to their airport.

Game night was also captured on the highlight reel. All of the Duggar siblings hung around, seemingly enjoying themselves. Laura DeMaise was also on the trip. She likely arrived after she was in Las Vegas for a few days. Laura has been to visit Jinger in the past along with Jana and Jason and James.

Joy-Anna Duggar shares Gideon’s delays

Last month, Joy-Anna Duggar shared that she had Gideon evaluated by a speech professional. She documented the process and included some of the actual testing that he did.

There are some things he can work on, just like the experience Jessa Duggar had with her son, Henry. They used the same place, as it’s run by an old Duggar family friend.

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth have pulled back on social media a bit in the new year, but she is continuing with the videos so that fans can follow them and keep up to date with their lives. The couple has been enjoying the outdoors with their children and spent some time with family so far.

Califronia was a highlight of 2022 for them so far, and based on the video, both Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth had a good time seeing Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo.