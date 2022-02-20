Joy-Anna Duggar reveals Gideon’s delay, shows testing process

Joy-Anna Duggar talks about Gideon’s delays. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar revealed she had concerns about her son Gideon and his speech skills.

She took him to be evaluated by their family friend, who also tested Henry Seewald, Jessa Duggar’s second little boy.

The Counting On star decided to document the journey and shared it in a two-part YouTube series.

Joy-Anna Duggar has Gideon Forsyth evaluated

In the YouTube videos Joy-Anna Duggar shared, she took Gideon Forsyth to be evaluated by Duggar family friend, Miss Deedra.

Throughout the process, it was clear some of Gideon’s speech wasn’t up to par for where it should be. Miss Deedra confirmed that some things could be worked on, and so, that’s what Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth will do to help Gideon catch up to where he should be.

Gideon will celebrate his fourth birthday this week, which means he is just a little over a year away from being kindergarten age. It’s unclear whether Joy-Anna and Austin will choose to send their children to public school or if she will homeschool them. However, they will likely choose the latter.

In the second video, Joy-Anna talked to Miss Deedra about the screening results and the options she had to work with Gideon. She also had Miss Deedra talk about what she does and the center she works for. Counting On viewers will remember her work with Henry Seewald during an episode of the show. Henry came a long way in a year.

What has Joy-Anna Duggar been doing since Counting On was canceled?

Earlier this month, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth went to California to spend some time with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. Michelle Duggar and a few other siblings were there, though they didn’t travel together.

She recently took a month-long social media break and came back posting reels and YouTube videos. Joy-Anna has also shown followers how she homeschools her kids, both Gideon and Evelyn.

The reality TV star seems keen on keeping followers updated on the adventures of her little family. There are plenty of photos of her and the kids visiting Austin while he is working. They also enjoy plenty of outdoor activities, even if the weather is a little on the cooler side.

Later this week, Gideon will celebrate turning four, and Joy-Anna Duggar will likely share some photos from the celebration. It’s been quite a rollercoaster ride for the family in recent months, and it looks like they are finally getting back to normal.