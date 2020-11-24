Corey Rathgeber let’s 90 Day Fiance fans know he’s ‘OK’ after Evelin Villegas says he’s an addict

The drama just keeps coming.

Corey Rathgeber is finally speaking out after Evelin Villegas posted stories to Instagram claiming that he’s an addict.

The 90 Day Fiance couple seems to be on rocky ground and without any confirmation, fans are left to wonder just where they stand.

Corey says he’s ‘OK’ after Evelin claims she’s emotionally drained

Taking to his own Instagram page, Corey updated fans and assured them that he’s doing well, no matter what Evelin may claim. He shared a series of photos that showed the 34-year-old surfing in Ecuador.

“I am a very happy and healthy individual,” he stated.

“However, I appreciate the concerns directed towards me. Please know everything with me is [completely] OK,” he continued.

Although Corey didn’t directly confirm that Evelin was talking about him in her Instagram posts, he also didn’t want to face any further questions on the matter. He opted to turn off the comments on his most recent post.

Evelin says it’s not ‘healthy to keep trying to fix someone’

An Instagram post made by Evelin was the catalyst to Corey’s post. She shared a lengthy message to her followers about the drama she’s been experiencing.

“It’s not healthy to keep trying to fix someone. For the last two years, I’ve been trying. It’s emotionally and mentally draining,” she started the post.

Evelin continued, “Addicts can only get better if they seek help. They do not only destroy their own life, but the ones around them as well. I can’t with him anymore. I really can’t.”

She then went on to explain that she was embarrassed to have to post something so intimate on a public platform but she does it “because he cares about what’s public”.

Evelin also claimed that “he pretends and lies about his alcohol issues.”

And although Evelin doesn’t outright say that she’s speaking about Corey, fans quickly put the dots together.

“I do not know what else to do anymore…I feel that me keeping the secret for so long has been somehow enabling him. I hope he wakes up and seeks help,” she concluded.

There have also been rumors that the couple secretly married quite some time ago, making their rocky patch that much more complicated to navigate.

At this point, it remains unclear if Evelin was truly referring to Corey in her posts. But it has certainly made an impact on the couple either way.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus at TLC.