Commit or Quit exclusive: Can James stop fighting with Bridgit?

Judge Lynn Toler sits down with James to see if he can stop fighting with Bridgit. Pic credit: WEtv

James and Bridgit joined the Commit or Quit cast because they needed some serious relationship help and it seems that only Judge Lynn Toler has the knowledge and tools to help them get to a better place.

These two have been dealing with some serious issues including infidelity, secrets, financial disagreements, and, of course, their 20-year age gap. Now they have a problem so big that they might not be able to find common ground. Can Judge Toler help or is it time to call it quits?

Bridgit wants more affection, something that James admits he used to give but isn’t really interested in anymore. And when James claims he’s been fighting for his relationship, Judge Toler calls him out and says he’s wrong — he’s been fighting with Bridgit.

At this point, the judge thinks that James and Bridgit need a whole relationship redo, something that James needs to initiate and put effort into. But is he willing to do that?

Check out this Commit or Quit sneak peek, shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, and be sure to tune in tomorrow to see how it all plays out.

Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler airs on Thursdays at 10/9c on WEtv.