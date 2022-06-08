Commit or Quit exclusive: Unique just wants Mackenzie to trust him and stop nagging

Judge Lynn Toler gives advice on Commit or Quit. Pic credit: WEtv

Unique just wants Mackenzie to chill out and trust him, meanwhile, she wants him to prove his love and that’s why this couple has a lot of work to do on Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler.

This week, Judge Toler sits down with Unique to talk to him about his biggest issues. He admits that it bugs him when Mackenzie watches him with an eagle-eye and makes him feel like a little kid.

Judge Toler even seems to agree that she needs to “back off and trust” him.

On the other hand, Mackenzie says, “I do love him but I don’t want to be a fool either.”

Can this couple find some common ground where Unique can prove his love on his own terms and Mackenzie can just let him do his thing? Only time will tell but with the help of Judge Toler, this couple stands a better chance than if they just let things play out on their own.

Check out this Commit or Quit sneak peek, shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, to see the couple in action and what Judge Toler has to say. Then be sure to tune in tomorrow night to see how it all plays out.

Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler airs on Thursdays at 10/9c on WEtv.