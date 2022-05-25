Commit or Quit exclusive: Brian has been sending another woman money and Ayanna is furious

Ayanna is furious at Brian for sending money to another woman. Pic credit: WEtv

Judge Lynn Toler has been working hard to help a handful of couples work through some serious issues and decide if they should stay together on Commit or Quit and there’s no doubt that Brian and Ayanna have been giving her quite a challenge.

Having been married already for four years, Brian and Ayanna have talked openly about their constant fighting. They’ve been through a lot, especially Ayanna, who has lost several close loved ones as well as her business in recent years.

Ayanna said last week on Commit or Quit that she hoped to overcome their issues because Brian is a good man who deserves to be happy but now we’re learning that he has a bit of a shady side.

In this week’s Commit or Quit sneak peek, shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, we see Judge Toler heading over to Ayanna and Brian’s house again, this time to confront him about something she saw on surveillance.

Judge Toler learned that Brian has been sending money to another woman in Jamaica and Ayanna has been upset about it. So she set out to confront Brian and figure out why he’s giving another woman money when his wife clearly doesn’t like it.

Check out the clip below to see Ayanna and Brian argue about this other woman and what Judge Toler has to say about it.

Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler airs on Thursdays at 10/9c on WEtv.