Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler exclusive: Ashanti and Christopher open up about where things went left

Judge Lynn Toler of Marriage Boot Camp fame has taken on another project helping everyday couples work out their issues and decide if they want to make their relationships work on a new show called Commit or Quit.

These couples are in crisis as they teeter on the brink of a breakup and the good judge is there to help them decide if they should get married or call off the relationship for good.

In this Commit or Quit sneak peek shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, we meet Ashanti and Christopher, who have been dating for about two years.

They’re dealing with some huge trust issues after Ashanti found out Christoper was still on the dating apps months after they made their relationship official.

But when they went on a “break” where they agreed not to see other people, Ashanti didn’t keep her word, and now, Christopher is upset too because she slept with another man.

Is this relationship even worth saving? That’s where Judge Toler comes in.

Check out this Commit or Quit sneak peek below and be sure to tune in to see whether this couple decides to get married or go their separate ways.

Commit or Quit premieres on Thursday, May 12 at 10/9c on WEtv.