Colton Underwood buys a house with boyfriend Jordan C Brown — here’s how much it cost

Colton Underwood had a very eventful 2021 as he publicly came out as gay and documented his experience on the Netflix docuseries Coming Out Colton.

Last year Colton also found love with Jordan C. Brown and the pair became Instagram official over Christmas.

Now, just a few weeks after making their relationship public, Colton and Jordan have reached a major milestone as a couple and bought a gorgeous home together in Los Angeles.

Here’s what to know about the stunning Sherman Oaks home and how much it cost.

Colton Underwood and Jordan C Brown buy lavish new home together

In December 2021, Colton and Jordan purchased a home in Sherman Oaks for $3.185 million dollars.

Colton and Jordan’s new abode is 3,300 square feet and includes four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and tons of standout upgrades and features.

The home boasts a lush green lawn, pool and spa, sunroom, game room, and outdoor fire pit and dining space.

The home has a bright aesthetic with lots of windows, white walls, and European white oak floors. The spacious kitchen includes granite white marble countertops and breakfast bar seating.

Interestingly, Colton and Jordan’s home has been deemed a “former celebrity compound” as it was previously owned by Jessica Simpson’s parents, Tina Drew and Joe Simpson, who bought the home in 2006 for $2.1 million.

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown enjoy their privacy

Colton has allowed the public to have lots of personal insight into vulnerable areas of his life since appearing on The Bachelor Season 23, however, Colton’s relationship with Jordan C. Brown is something he prefers to keep private.

Colton’s relationship with Jordan was not featured on Coming Out Colton and, while speaking with Us Weekly, Colton explained the reason why he decided against highlighting his romance on the show, saying, “I have been through that. I have done that. Even going into the show, that was one of the conversations with the production company…I’m not in a space right now to really, like, put myself out there like that. I had a lot of self-discovery to do.”

Colton also shared previously, “Having a public relationship, for me, was not healthy. I just think right now I’m really sort of protecting and guiding what I have.”

As Colton continues to explore his relationship on his own terms, it certainly seems he and Jordan will have great privacy and alone time in their new home.

