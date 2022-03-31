Colt Johnson’s wife Vanessa Guerra has surprising responses about relationship with Larissa Lima

Vanessa Guerra answered questions about her relationship and thoughts on Colt Johnson’s ex-wife Larissa Lima. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Colt Johnson is currently married to Vanessa Guerra, and the pair live in Las Vegas. Another person from Colt’s life, his ex-wife Larissa Lima, also lives in Las Vegas, and Vanessa was asked questions about her relationship with Larissa.

Vanessa was asked whether she runs into Larissa and responded that she did and noted that she was a huge fan.

A different curious 90 Day fan asked Vanessa if there were any plans to film with either Larissa or Colt’s mom Debbie to which Vanessa replied that she would love to film with Larissa.

Colt and Larissa were on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance and were only married six months before getting a divorce. During that time, Larissa incurred three separate domestic violence charges against her.

Colt is in his second relationship since then, and Larissa is currently single after one relationship that played out on Season 5 of Happily Ever After?, and is focused on her plastic surgery transformation.

Vanessa Guerra revealed details to 90 Day Fiance fans about her relationship with Larissa Lima

During a rare Q&A with 90 Day Fiance fans on Instagram, Vanessa answered pointed questions about her relationship and thoughts on Colt’s ex-wife Larissa.

One fan asked, “Do y’all ever run into Larissa?? SORRY Vanessa. Just so you know, you and Fernanda are my favorite.”

Vanessa replied, “Mhmmmm. Huge fan of both of them.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Another 90 Day viewer questioned, “Any plans to film with [Larissa] and [Debbie]?”

To which Vanessa responded, “I would LOVE to film with @larissalimareal. Sharp make it happen (smirk face emojis).”

Vanessa opened up about her relationship with Larissa. Pic credit: @vanessaj_702/Instagram

Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra recently celebrated one year of marriage

It was revealed during the Tell All for Season 2 of The Single Life that Vanessa moved out of the house she shared with Colt and Debbie because of Debbie’s attitude and behavior.

Colt and Vanessa announced that they suffered a miscarriage in October of 2021, and Vanessa hinted that it was hard to be around Debbie.

Despite their separation as a result of their living situation, Vanessa and Colt remained in a relationship and recently celebrated one year of marriage.

Their relationship was born from Colt’s cheating on his former ex-Brazilian girlfriend Jess Caroline.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.