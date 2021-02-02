Colt Johnson talks about ex-wife Larissa Lima’s constant surgeries, says, ‘I can’t keep track’

90 Day Fiance stars Colt and Larissa during their relationship. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiancé villain Colt Johnson is set to make a comeback on a new spin-off series: The Single Life but he had time to take a dig at his ex-wife’s plastic surgery obsession.

Colt and Larissa were one of the most controversial couples in 90 Day Fiance history. Viewers were introduced to Las Vegas resident Colt and his then-Brazilian fiancee Larissa in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance and they returned for Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

As with most 90 Day Fiance couples, Colt and Larissa met online and quickly got married. Colt’s relationship with his mother Debbie soon got in the way of the couple settling in together and all hell broke loose when the trio attempted to live together.

Larissa was arrested for domestic violence three times during their six month marriage and the former couple made several accusations against each other on social media.

Colt and Larissa appeared on 90 Day Fiance spin-off series with new partners. Colt dated Jess Caroline, another Brazilian, but the relationship did not last long after he admitted to sending explicit pictures to other women and his mother Debbie plotting to separate the two by involving Colt’s ‘friend’ Vanessa.

Colt takes a dig at Larissa

The former couple’s marriage ended two years ago but that hasn’t stopped inquiring minds to ask Colt about Larissa’s plastic surgery transformation. The 36-year-old took the opportunity to take a dig at his ex.

In an interview with Us Magazine about his upcoming appearance on 90 Day: The Single Life, he responded to a question about his former Brazilian wife’s plastic surgery.

“I can’t keep track,” Johnson told the magazine before adding. “I feel like every week there’s a new surgery with her or something or another.”

The 90 Day Fiance veteran took a thinly-veiled dig at his ex-wife before revealing when he saw her last in person.

“I don’t know if I have the last known look of Larissa Lima. Last time I saw her was the tell-all but, I mean, good for her. I hope she’s happy. I hope she’s happy finally.”

Colt went on to reveal that he was not aware of her desire to have intensive plastic surgery during their marriage, adding that she possibly brought up her desire for a breast augmentation.

The Las Vegas resident took one last dig at Larissa during the interview.

“Larissa looks different on the outside and I think on the inside she’s a different person.”

90 Day: The Single Life premieres on Sunday, February 21 on Discovery+.