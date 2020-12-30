Cody Calafiore’s new movie Ivy & Mistletoe available for viewing

Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore has a new movie called Ivy & Mistletoe that can now be streamed online.

The Christmas romance film could be fun viewing for fans of Cody, but don’t expect to be blown away by the acting or writing of the film.

Billed as a romance and children’s film, Ivy & Mistletoe is about a woman who gets stranded on her way home for Christmas.

The film’s main character is a woman named Ivy. And, as expected, she is going to come across a helpful tow truck driver and some mistletoe.

The film has been out for a little while now, but viewers who subscribe to Amazon Prime Video now have the opportunity to watch it if you also have a subscription to UP Faith & Family.

If you aren’t subscribed to UP Faith & Family, you can sign up for a free seven-day trial through your Amazon Prime Video account.

What is Ivy & Mistletoe all about?

The plot synopsis provided by UP Faith & Family reads as follows:

“After a snowstorm cancels her flight, a young woman drives home for Christmas but gets stranded in a small town with a handsome tow truck driver and some mistletoe.”

The character of Ivy Anderson is played by actress Julianne Michelle. She has plenty of acting credits to her name, including an appearance in an episode of both Who’s the Boss and Roseanne as a child.

As for Big Brother star Cody Calafiore, he plays tow truck driver Max Carson. Cody has appeared on a few different projects over the years, including the films Clinton Road, Set It Up, and What Happened Last Night.

Cody also popped up on two episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, was on a 2019 episode of Elementary, and co-starred on New Dogs, Old Tricks.

Below is the full trailer that was released for Ivy & Mistletoe.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Big Brother 23 is on the way from CBS and the producers and casting director are already hard at work. The plan is for it to air in summer 2021 which gives CBS sufficient time to put together a great BB23 cast.

And speaking of former Big Brother winners, Kaycee Clark recently gave a new interview where she spoke about why she was removed from the BB22 cast. She also reiterated that Josh Martinez (BB19 winner) was also supposed to be on the show but had to be removed from BB22 for similar reasons.

It’s that time of year! ❤️ 🎁 Spend the holidays watching your favorite episodes of #BigBrother on @CBSAllAccess: https://t.co/saXWrwKUqp. pic.twitter.com/U9RTbavPeN — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) December 21, 2020

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.